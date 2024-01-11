'Looting will not be tolerated': Post-storm crackdown already yields results in Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Six people already have been arrested and accused of looting in an area of the Beach damaged Tuesday morning by severe weather.

According to a press release from the Bay County Sheriff's Office, those arrested and charged with burglary are 34-year-old Jose Castenada, 35-year-old Elder Rapalo, 36-year-old Miguel Rivera-Rodriguez and 38-year-old Edgar Sanchez. Diego Villaneuva-Aguilar, 21, and Jose Lozano-Lara, 24, also were arrested on charges of principal to burglary.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning in the Treasure Circle area of Panama City Beach.

"Looting will not be tolerated," Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said in the release. "Anyone who tries to victimize someone who has already lost so much will be caught and prosecuted."

The release also noted Treasure Circle was among areas put under a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to help lower the risk of looting. The six men were spotted leaving a damaged home, carrying stolen items.

Past reports state the curfew was put in effect for areas south of Grand Lagoon Bridge, east of Hurt Street off Thomas Drive, to St. Andrews State Park.

The severe weather that caused local damages came in two waves, which struck the Panhandle at approximately midnight and 6 a.m. on Tuesday. It has since been confirmed by the National Weather Service that that an EF-3 tornado hit Bay County.

