L'Oréal USA Committed to Supporting Stylists and Salon Partners During COVID-19 Crisis

Beauty leader expands its community relief and recovery initiative with $200,000 donation to the Professional Beauty Association's COVID-19 Relief Fund and a multi-tiered support plan for the industry's small business owners

NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Oréal USA today deepened its response to the COVID-19 crisis, launching new community commitments, in partnership with the Professional Beauty Association (PBA), that provide support to the entrepreneurs and small businesses at the heart of the professional beauty industry. With more than 110 years of professional beauty heritage, L'Oréal is committed to serving as a partner and advocate for the industry.

According to March 2020 research conducted by Kline & Company, the COVID-19 crisis stands to affect the professional beauty business similarly to the hospitality industry. Kline notes the potential for a substantial reduction in salon numbers, with businesses most likely reopening in Q3, but showing a potential unemployment range of 5-15%.

Beginning immediately, L'Oréal USA is implementing a multi-tiered support strategy for its stylist and salon partners. This commitment is an extension of the L'Oréal USA Gives Back commitment, announced in March 2020 and made in addition to L'Oréal's Europe-wide Coronavirus Solidarity Program, which includes a one-million euro donation to non-profit organizations across Europe.

This initiative includes the following measures to protect its salon partners:

Payment Relief for L'Oréal USA Salon Partners and SalonCentric Clients – Salon and stylist customers that had outstanding credit balances will have their payments frozen until their businesses resume, at which time a payment schedule will be established.

– Salon and stylist customers that had outstanding credit balances will have their payments frozen until their businesses resume, at which time a payment schedule will be established. LEVEL Loyalty Rewards Extension – Level Loyalty points due to expire in March or April have been extended through the end of May 2020 . All points used to book classes that have since been cancelled will be returned.

Additionally, L'Oréal USA has partnered with the PBA to offer stylist support through the following initiatives:

$200,000 Donation to the PBA COVID-19 Relief Fund – L'Oréal USA Professional Products Division is donating $200,000 to the Professional Beauty Association COVID-19 Relief Fund, which supports licensed professionals who are unable to work due to COVID-19. The funding is intended to be emergency aid for short-term immediate needs such as food and bills. L'Oréal USA will match additional employee donations to the Relief Fund dollar for dollar up to $25,000 .

– L'Oréal Professional Products Division is donating to the Professional Beauty Association COVID-19 Relief Fund, which supports licensed professionals who are unable to work due to COVID-19. The funding is intended to be emergency aid for short-term immediate needs such as food and bills. L'Oréal will match additional employee donations to the Relief Fund dollar for dollar up to . Charitable Product Donations, Including Medical-Grade Gloves and Dry Shampoo – Through a partnership with Product Club, SalonCentric donated 1 million medical-grade gloves to medical centers throughout the U.S. To alleviate daily hygiene needs, L'Oréal USA Professional Products is donating a supply of over 100,000 dry shampoos to local crisis response teams and healthcare workers.

"Since the beginning of this unprecedented moment, the safety and well-being of our employees, customers, and partners have been our top priorities. This is a challenging and uncertain time for the professional beauty industry, and we are committed, now more than ever, to our role as its partner and advocate. We will continue to work tirelessly to lessen the impact of this crisis and to aid in our industry's recovery from it," said David Greenberg, Group President of L'Oréal USA's Professional Products Division.

"The PBA COVID-19 Relief Fund supports licensed beauty professionals who are experiencing financial hardships during this crisis. L'Oréal USA's support means there are more meals on the table, more bills paid, and more supplies purchased," said Steve Sleeper, PBA's executive director. "This fund signifies that the beauty industry is rallying, uniting and doing whatever it can to support our own."

For more information about SalonCentric:

https://www.saloncentric.com/saloncentric-update.html

For questions about LEVEL loyalty rewards:

https://www.levelloyaltyrewards.com/default/contact-us-form

To learn more about the PBA COVID-19 Relief Fund:

https://www.probeauty.org/pba-charities/covid-19-relief-fund

To read about "L'Oréal USA Gives Back" COVID-19 response: https://www.lorealusa.com/media/press-releases/2020/march/lusagivesback

ABOUT L'ORÉAL USA

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company. L'Oréal USA manages a portfolio of more than 35 iconic beauty brands, including Garnier, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kérastase, Lancôme, La Roche-Posay, L'Oréal Paris and Yves Saint Laurent Beauté. L'Oréal USA also serves as the international hub for the product development and marketing strategy for L'Oréal's 21 American brands: Baxter of California, Carol's Daughter, CeraVe, Clarisonic, Color&Co, Dermablend, essie, IT Cosmetics, Kiehl's, Matrix, Maybelline New York, Mizani, NYX Professional Makeup, PulpRiot, Pureology, Ralph Lauren Fragrances, Redken, Seed Phytonutrients, Softsheen-Carson, SkinCeuticals and Urban Decay. Generating more than $7 billion in sales annually, L'Oréal USA is committed to growth through sustainable innovation, driven by the company's Sharing Beauty With All ambition for sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 11,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 14 states, including Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas and Washington. For more information, visit www.lorealusa.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @LOrealUSA.