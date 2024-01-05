Loran Smith: Florida offers more than Miami and white sand beaches

MIAMI – For years, when visiting a new city, I would begin the trip by taking a Gray Line tour, which was a good way to learn about the city’s development and its history.

Very touristy, but very informative. Add to that plan, purchase one of those small historical books about the city which could be read in an hour or so and you became informed about the place where you were visiting. This was a good way to become acquainted with San Francisco, Portland, San Antonio, Denver, Philadelphia, New York, wherever you were visiting.

One does not have to do that now. Just ask the internet where to go and what to do. Seek out the best restaurants, best bars, and attractions, and in no time, you know more about your destination than some of the natives.

I first visited Miami when in college and was smitten by the balmy weather in winter, the white beaches, waving palms and the intracoastal waterway running through the city. In those days, there was no internet, drugs were not rampant, and Cuba was run by a friendly dictator.

Loran Smith, of Wrightsville, Ga.

Over the years, I learned more about the history of the state of Florida, once functioning under the influence of the flag of Spain. For all the glitz and wealth you find on the coasts of the state, you can also spend time with farmers, fishermen, and scrub oaks.

Go due west from South Beach for a couple of hours and you find yourself in a wilderness, which is the antithesis of the luxury trimmings that are entrenched on the coasts of the Sunshine state.

It is interesting that Florida did not develop until after World War II with the advent of air conditioning, mosquito control and air travel — after Henry Flagler attempted to build the Florida East Coast railroad from Miami to Key West in the 1930s and the Florida land boom of the 1920s went bust.

There were a lot of farmers and resourceful cattlemen who moved from surrounding states into central Florida and developed that area. The citrus business attracted countless others.

Tourism was enhanced by the Major League Baseball clubs setting up operations for spring training, although the idea of spring training in the beginning was to allow ball players to sober up from hard drinking over the winter.

Today, half the big-league teams train in Florida and the other half in Arizona, although at one time most of the teams were based in Florida. That was the era when there were no teams on the West Coast. Even with the Dodgers moving west in 1958, the team still held spring training in Vero Beach, Florida for years.

That came to an end following the spring of 2008, a sad day for the charming community where the locals literally adopted the players and team officials.

Miami has always been an easy drive destination. The roads are flat, and you always made good time, even in the pre-interstate and turnpike days.

My favorite memory of Florida was driving down old A1A in the late 1950s. Those white beaches, orange groves and the unruly Atlantic slamming ashore. I would stop the car and sit out on a sand dune and become mesmerized by all that wonder and nature.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Loran Smith enjoys visits to Miami, but also rest of Florida