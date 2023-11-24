Loran Smith: Thank you to those friends, colleagues, service workers and more

There are many friends along with several service-oriented people with whom I cross paths during the year and they all make my day.

Some are those who do you a favor, like Coleman Hood who has an endless supply of firewood and a sage view of the world. A teacher, a pontificator, a salesman, and a clever raconteur, he has written a book, “Memoir of a Moron.” With his wry sense of humor, his endless collection of humorous vignettes is intriguing and entertaining. It is published by Bilbo Books Publishing in Athens.

There will never be a time that I don’t include on my list of favorite people pilot Chris Davis. He would never take a chance in the air and he laces every conversation with humor. He has the best of hearts and has been flying since he was a teenager.

Loran Smith, of Wrightsville, Ga.

If you need a plumber, you might try Seay Plumbing and Drain Service. When we needed a plumbing assist recently, every plumber in town was booked until we connected with Jon Seay, who, along with Josh Moore and Kevin Greene, came to our rescue. When you need a plumber, time can be of the essence.

For a recent party, Lee Epting, the popular caterer, has been like “Old Faithful” in this town for decades.

When you need flowers to add that special touch to an outing, you should reach out to Melanie Davis with Red Garden Basket. She will spruce up your party better than Martha Stewart.

Katie Throne is the proprietor of Porky Goodness. She caters for small dinner parties and makes sauces and salad dressings that are in demand. Plus, she is as hospitable and congenial as Mrs. Santa Claus.

Joe Peters at Lawn Maintenance of Athens is about as laid back as they come, but he always sends lawn maintenance assistants who work with the greatest of alacrity. Those guys are good.

I don’t get to the Pub at Five Points that often, but when I do and Lisa Meeks tends my table, I always feel special. Her smile and her charm always add to the enjoyment of one of the best hamburgers in town.

Hallway conversations with Sean Chatham in the Bulldog Club are always pleasantly engaging. With two sons playing baseball, he always keeps baseball history and lore high on his list of favorite topics.

A shout out to Caroline Riggs and Mia Fishman, student assistants in my office. Caroline grew up in Stuart, Florida, and Mia calls Jackson Hole, Wyoming, home. They are both eager and congenial and a reminder that there are many bright students on the Georgia campus. They will make UGA proud.

Dayne Young, a staff member at Grady College, always comes to the rescue when there is a need for video assistance. He is one of those Georgians who is proud to be affiliated with our state University.

Thanks, too, to Steven Lang of WRFC for the management and production of a series of radio shows each week during the year. When he isn’t working, he goes trout fishing as often as possible. He’s become a seasoned angler, having cast his own flies he fashioned with tender loving care in streams from the Chattahoochee to the Rockies. His big moment is on tap when he will make a trip to Patagonia, which is scheduled for the spring.

This is a reminder that a fishing outing on the Chattahoochee with Jimmy Harris of Unicoi Outfitters in Helen is a tonic that can cure almost anything. The rushing water, the reluctant fish giving you an outdoor thrill, and Jimmy’s hospitality always bring you back.

We are always thankful for the good assist we get during the year from Lorena Rosales and her daughter Jennifer. They are always generous with their time, always smiling, and always making us flash a “thumbs up” when they are at our address.

There is a couple in our town who are the ultimate caregivers, the husband-wife team Sheldon Greenland and Nicole Greenland. They are captains with the Salvation Army. They have done more to help many who are down and out in our town than anybody I know about.

I am thankful for them and to so many others who always extend a helping hand in our community.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Loran Smith is thankful for those who make life more enjoyable