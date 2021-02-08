Lord Advocate confirms £21m damages bill after malicious prosecution

James Wolffe, the Lord Advocate, is expected to issue a public apology within days - JEFF J MITCHELL/AFP
Two men who were victims of a “malicious prosecution” will each be awarded £10.5 million in damages, the Lord Advocate has confirmed.

David Whitehouse and Paul Clark, who were appointed administrators of Rangers in 2012, will also be paid more than £3m in legal costs, although that bill could rise further.

Opposition MSPs described the episode as a scandal and have repeated calls for a full public inquiry to be launched into the prosecutions.

Mr Whitehouse and Mr Clark were arrested in 2014 but the Crown has since conceded the prosecution which followed was "malicious". They had also settled a separate claim with Police Scotland for wrongful arrest.

The case is linked to a takeover of Rangers FC - Jane Barlow/PA
James Wolffe, the Lord Advocate, will make a statement on the case to Holyrood within days where he is expected to offer a public apology to both men.

He has claimed there was no criminal misconduct in the failed fraud probe, but there is huge concern within Scottish legal circles over the case.

The businessmen were arrested in 2014 but lawyers acting for the Crown later admitted much of the prosecution against them was conducted without "probable cause" and the charges were "malicious".

In a letter to Holyrood's justice committee, Mr Wolffe said Mr Whitehouse and Mr Clark received £10.5m in damages each.

He explained: "Each of these pursuers was a very high-earning individual, and the settlement figure, in each case, reflected the actual loss which the pursuer was able to demonstrate had been caused to him by the wrongful prosecutions."

There are other civil cases pending against the Lord Advocate arising from the same failed prosecution but these have not been concluded.

Scottish Conservative shadow finance secretary Murdo Fraser said: “We still don't know how much taxpayers' money will be spent compensating innocent men for the malicious actions of the Crown Office.

"Given the financial scale of this scandal, and the unprecedented abuse of state power, anything short of a public inquiry would not be good enough.

"With the Lord Advocate in the SNP cabinet, there have long been concerns about the politicisation of Scotland's criminal justice system. Full disclosure is required in order to repair public trust."

At a hearing last week, Roddy Dunlop QC, acting for Mr Whitehouse, said the businessman wanted answers about why he was arrested.

He said: "There's every possibility that there's going to be a public inquiry into that. If there is an inquiry, Mr Whitehouse wants to participate fully in that.

"If there's not, and in any event, Mr Whitehouse wants to bring his concerns to the appropriate authorities by way of complaint and demand for investigation into how on earth this happened."

The investigation was initiated under the watch of Mr Wolffe’s predecessor, James Mulholland, but continued under him.

Mr Whitehouse and Mr Clark were partners in a firm instructed by businessman Craig Whyte in his negotiations in 2010 and 2011 to acquire Rangers, and who were appointed joint administrators when the club's parent company went into administration in 2012. They acted until liquidators were appointed in October 2012.

Rhoda Grant, the Labour MSP, said: “It is absolutely unacceptable if the taxpayer is forced to pick up the tab for this debacle due to the clear failings of the Crown Office.

“The amount of money paid out to Mr Whitehouse and Mr Clark is eye-watering, and questions need to be asked about the potential cost of this fiasco to the public purse and the funding of our public services.”

