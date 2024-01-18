Lord Cameron warns against 1930s-style appeasement of Vladimir Putin

Lord Cameron has warned against a 1930s-style appeasement of Vladimir Putin – as Poland condemned “pocket Chamberlains” who it said were willing to sell out Ukraine.

The Foreign Secretary on Thursday urged Britain’s allies not to push for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, arguing that unifying behind Ukraine instead was ultimately the best way to end the war.

He made the comments following reports that European and American officials have been pushing Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky to consider peace talks with Russia, amid concerns that the conflict has reached a stalemate.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Lord Cameron compared the calls for negotiations to the appeasement of Adolf Hitler by former British prime minister Neville Chamberlain in the lead-up to the Second World War.

“If foreign ministers keep saying ‘Yes, we will support Ukraine but, yes, we must also start a peace process’, they’ll neither get a strong Ukraine nor a peace process,” he told a gathering of diplomats, foreign leaders and executives.

“But if we just get behind Ukraine, and help Ukraine in this fight, that is the way ultimately to bring this to an end,” Lord Cameron added.

“Britain is very clear: To us, this is the struggle of our generation.

“This is like being a foreign minister or prime minister in the 1930s and fighting that aggression. And what we know from that is, if you appease aggression you get more of it.”

Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski condemned 'pocket Chamberlains' - VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

‘Only Ukraine should decide’

Lord Cameron also nodded as the Polish foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, stood up and said: “There is never a shortage of pocket Chamberlains willing to sacrifice other people’s land or freedom for their own peace of mind. We shouldn’t do it.”

Mr Sikorski added: “If a woman is being raped, it is not the best time to tell her ‘don’t escalate,’ or ‘negotiate’. You have to come to her assistance.

“What happens in the occupied territory, what happens to the Ukrainian citizens who are being forcibly Russified, who are being tortured, whose children are getting stolen – these are sacrifices that Ukraine is making, not us.

“Therefore, it is only up to Ukraine to make those judgments [of whether to enter peace negotiations].”

At Davos this week, Mr Zelensky has been pushing his own terms for peace with Russia.

He has called for a full withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine, recognition of its 1991 post-Soviet borders and a mechanism to bring Moscow to account for its invasion, for example through reparations.

Mr Zelensky has also ruled out the prospect of talks with Moscow while Putin’s troops remain in his country.

Russia has dismissed the Ukrainian leader’s proposal as “pointless and harmful”.