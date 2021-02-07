Lord Falconer apologises after calling pandemic 'a gift that keeps on giving'

Tony Diver
Lord Falconer said he was &#39;very very sorry&#39; for his remarks in June last year - Asadour Guzelian
Lord Falconer said he was 'very very sorry' for his remarks in June last year - Asadour Guzelian

A senior Labour Party member has said he is "very, very sorry" after claiming the pandemic is a "gift that keeps on giving for lawyers".

Lord Falconer, the shadow attorney general, made the comment during a briefing for a City law firm about "how the law has been changed by Covid".

Amanda Milling, the Conservative Party chairman, described the comment as a “troubling” indication of Labour’s approach to the pandemic, after it was reported in the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

Ed Miliband, the shadow business secretary, told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that Lord Falconer ”shouldn't have said it”.

"He was talking in the context of lawyers and the way the law was changing,” Mr Miliband said.

"It was a very poor choice of words. I have spoken to Charlie this morning and he is very, very sorry and apologises for what he said.

"It shows that we have to be careful with our words - all politicians have to be very careful with our words.

"I know Charlie very well and Charlie thinks the country has been through a terrible, terrible trauma and this in no way reflects his view about the Covid crisis."

Lord Falconer previously held ministerial posts in Tony Blair's government, including a spell as Lord Chancellor and justice secretary.

Speaking on the webinar for the law firm Gibson Dunn on June 29 last year, he said: “This is a gift that keeps on giving. The law keeps on changing, keeps on getting more complicated, and is always interesting.”

Lord Falconer is a partner at Gibson Dunn, where he leads the company’s Covid-19 UK Task Force.

Lord Falconer’s remarks followed an apology from the shadow education secretary last September, after she said the party should not "let a good crisis go to waste".

Sir Keir Starmer later said Kate Green "shouldn't have said it" and apologised, but stressed the MP's words had been "taken out of context".

Ms Milling, the Tory chairman, said: “One Shadow Minister previously said this awful pandemic was a 'good crisis' for the Labour Party. Now these troubling comments by another Shadow Minister emerge.

“All of this sums up Labour's approach throughout the pandemic, which has been to play politics at every opportunity.”

A source close to Lord Falconer told the Mail on Sunday: “Charlie was referring to the pace at which the Government is making changes to the law.

“He regrets his choice of words, which he understands could be misinterpreted.”

