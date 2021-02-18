Lord Frost tasked with taking on 'heavy-handed' EU over Northern Ireland protocol

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lucy Fisher
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lord Frost - Aaron Chown/PA
Lord Frost - Aaron Chown/PA

Lord Frost has been tasked with taking on the European Union over its “heavy-handed” approach to the Northern Ireland protocol, The Telegraph understands.

The Government regards the bloc’s application of the agreement as “overly legalistic” and is hoping to agree a softer interpretation of the rules to ease problems facing UK traders crossing the Irish Sea, according to insiders.

Boris Johnson appointed Lord Frost, his Brexit negotiator and a key ally, to the Cabinet on Wednesday night in order to take the UK lead on relations with the EU in the post-Brexit era.

The Prime Minister switched out Michael Gove from the role as part of a move to adopt a tougher stance on Brussels over the protocol, according to Whitehall sources.

Ministers harbour concerns that the EU has failed to understand the seriousness of its aborted move to trigger Article 16 of the protocol last month, effectively creating a hard border for vaccine supplies between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The situation on the ground is still “fractious” and a fix that takes into account political sensitivities is needed to solve the issues traders are facing as a result of the Northern Ireland protocol, Government sources warned.

The current arrangements have heightened political tensions, with unionists and loyalists angered at the imposition of economic barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Bureaucracy and checks required under the protocol, which was established to smooth trade friction due to the province remaining in the UK internal market while continuing to apply some EU rules, have hampered movement of some goods entering the region from Great Britain.

On Thursday Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice president, insisted he was committed to finding pragmatic solutions to the issues facing traders after Brexit.

He and Mr Gove, who remains a Cabinet Office minister until the handover to Lord Frost on March 1, held virtual discussions with business representatives affected by disruption associated with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Sefcovic said he enjoyed “constructive meetings with business and civic society in Northern Ireland on challenges they face on the ground”.

Traders have called for pragmatism and political will on the part of the EU, which is part of a Joint Committee with the UK overseeing the protocol's workings.

Arlene Foster, the Democratic Unionist Party leader and First Minister of Northern Ireland, welcomed Lord Frost’s appointment and said she hoped it hailed the UK taking a more hardline approach.

She told The Telegraph: “He needs to set his sights on a long-term solution rather than sticking plasters. Whether it is the flow of parcels, supermarket goods, chilled meats or medicines, from GB to NI, the United Kingdom single market has been ruptured.”

The DUP, which believes the protocol is inherently flawed and should be scrapped, has been increasingly critical in private of Mr Gove’s approach, which has been aimed at resolving problems experienced by businesses within the protocol.

It is not thought that Lord Frost will try and renegotiate the protocol, but he is expected to examine all avenues to soften problematic aspects of its implementation.

A number of grace periods, which limit the certifications and declarations required to move goods, are due to lapse in coming weeks and months. Exemptions related to checks on some supermarket goods and customs declarations on parcels are due to end at the end of next month.

Mr Gove has urged the Commission to grant extensions until January 2023 in order to provide space to find resolutions.

Mrs Foster countered that extensions to grace periods were temporary measures and “do not provide the certainty Northern Ireland deserves”.

Following the virtual meetings between Mr Sefcovic and Mr Gove on Wednesday, Northern Ireland Retail Consortium director Aodhan Connolly said it is vital the views of businesses were heard.

"This was an important meeting but it must be the start of a comprehensive dialogue including the establishment of a business consultative body to ensure the EU and UK can hear business concerns and use the expertise of the NI business community in finding solutions to the challenges we face," he said.

He warned that the looming April 1 deadline for the end of a number of grace periods could heap "unprecedented pressure" on supply chains. Traders and retailers need stability, certainty, simplicity and affordability, he said.

Latest Stories

  • Texas in turmoil and no one is taking responsibility: 'We are in the middle of a humanitarian crisis'

    More than three million Texans remain without power Wednesday. Some have gone four days without electricity after a rare winter storm slammed the state and created bitterly cold, icy and borderline-unlivable conditions.

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • Brent Bozell IV, Son Of Prominent Conservative Activist, Charged In Capitol Riot

    Online sleuths looked into Bozell because he wore the sweatshirt of a Christian school and he previously served as a girls' basketball coach.

  • Chris Hayes Slams Fox News’ Latest ‘Painful Culture War Idiocy’

    "It’s a lie like Donald Trump won the election," said the MSNBC anchor.

  • Ted Cruz is seemingly returning to Texas after 11 hours in Cancun

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is seemingly already returning from a very short — and very inconsiderate — family vacation. Millions of Cruz's constituents lost power earlier this week thanks to a massive winter storm that struck the state. Hundreds of thousands of households still didn't have electricity as of Thursday morning, while many more Texans were dealing with burst pipes and other consequences of the deep freeze. But on Wednesday night, Cruz was seen boarding a plane with his family headed to Cancun amid a storm that had already killed several Texans — as well as a pandemic that had killed thousands. Democrats spent a good 11 hours ridiculing Cruz's terribly timed travel before, on Thursday morning, a person who appeared to be Rafael "Ted" Cruz was spotted on the upgrade list for a Cancun-to-Houston flight. Here’s the upgrade list for this afternoon’s flight from Cancun to Houston. Looks like ⁦@tedcruz⁩ is on his way back, ⁦@danpfeiffer⁩. He’s just narrowly missing the upgrade list That’s assuming that “cru, r” is him. And I do. pic.twitter.com/CqfKa5rJfG — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 18, 2021 Texas Democrats have already been demanding Cruz's resignation with the craftily named "FledCruz.com." After all, Cruz himself had called out "hypocritical" Democrats and other officials who'd urged constituents to stay home during the pandemic — while out of the country themselves. As of Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET, Cruz and his team have not commented on the trip. More stories from theweek.comBeto O'Rourke is organizing wellness checks for seniors during Texas' blackouts. Ted Cruz is in Cancun.Dolly Parton politely asks Tennessee not to erect a statue of her on Capitol groundsThe parts of Texas not on its ERCOT power grid appear to have weathered the freeze with few outages

  • White House gambling Republican resistance to COVID relief package will prove costly for GOP

    A new memo emphasizes that President Biden’s White House thinks his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is good politics as well as good policy, potentially hurting its GOP rivals while helping Americans suffering through the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Rick Perry says Texans will endure blackouts 'to keep the government out of their business'

    Former Texas governor says winter weather crisis should not be used as an opportunity for Democrats to advance energy policies ‘Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,’ Rick Perry was quoted saying. Photograph: Robin Rayne/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock Rick Perry, the former Texas governor who became Donald Trump’s energy secretary, has said that Texans would willingly endure longer periods of sub-freezing temperatures if it stymied Democrats’ energy policy and efforts to combat climate change. “Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,” Perry was quoted saying in blog post published Wednesday on the website of Republican congressman Kevin McCarthy. The blog post had asserted that those “watching on the left may see the situation in Texas as an opportunity to expand their top-down, radical proposals. Two phrases come to mind: don’t mess with Texas, and don’t let a crisis go to waste”. Perry’s comments come as millions of Texas are struggling with a brutal winter storm, which created a surge in demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state’s power grid and causing widespread blackouts. Frigid temperatures and snow have covered most of the central US this week, resulting in at least two dozen deaths, but Texas in particular has reeled because most of its power is on a state-run grid that has repeatedly been described as mismanaged. Residents of the Lone Star state are lining up for grocery stores that are running out of food. Pipes have burst because of the cold, leaving residents without water to drink or prepare food. Many are scrambling to find shelter in buildings with electricity. Multiple municipalities have instituted “boil water” orders, as power outages have impacted water treatment facilities. Meanwhile, many Texans slammed authorities for their handling of the crisis. The severe winter storm has, among some Republicans, been used to open up a new culture war around the expansion of renewable energy, which is a stated priority of the Biden administration in order to address the climate crisis. Perry was among the many Republicans who falsely claimed that frozen wind turbines spurred the mass electricity shutdowns. In reality, the utility system’s failure to prepare for perils presented by cold temperatures – such as frozen natural gas pipes – had a significantly larger role in this crisis. Renewable energy sources such as wind did see failures; these lapses contributed to 13% of Texas’ power outages, while generating approximately 25% of the state’s winter energy. But sources such as coal, gas, and nuclear power ceded nearly twice as many gigawatts of power due to the low temperatures. Nonetheless Greg Abbott, Texas’ governor, voiced anti-wind sentiments similar to Perry’s. “This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America,” the Republican governor told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday. “Our wind and our solar got shut down, and they were collectively more than 10% of our power grid, and that thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power on a statewide basis ... It just shows that fossil fuel is necessary.” Abbott’s attack contradicts the operators of the Texas grid, which is overwhelmingly run on gas and oil, who have confirmed the plunging temperatures caused gas plants to seize up at the same time as a huge spike in demand for heating. Nevertheless, images of ice-covered wind turbines, taken in Sweden in 2014, were shared widely among conservatives on social media as proof of the frailty of clean energy. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic congresswoman behind the Green New Deal platform, said that Abbott was “blaming policies he hasn’t even implemented for his own failures” while the renewable energy industry also hit back. “It is disgraceful to see the longtime antagonists of clean power engaging in a politically opportunistic charade misleading Americans,” said Heather Zichal, chief executive of the American Clean Power lobby group. Oliver Milman contributed to this report.

  • Secretary of State Reveals How Deadly Capitol Riot Has 'Tarnished' U.S. Diplomacy

    “There is no doubt that our ability to wave the banner of democracy and human rights to some extent has been tarnished by recent events," Antony Blinken said.

  • 36 Clever-Approved Coffee Tables to Tie Together Your Space

    These coffee tables are worth every pennyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • ‘I Was Gonna Be A Mashed Potato’: Florida Boy Recounts Garbage Truck Horror

    An eagle-eyed sanitation worker saved the 7-year-old at the last moment.

  • Biden-ordered review of supply chain to include electric car batteries, medical supplies and rare earth metals

    The executive order details the technology important to the U.S. supply chain, individual sectors to focus on and threats that could affect access to vital materials.

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Pennsylvania GOP Official Says Senator Wasn't At Trump Trial To 'Do The Right Thing'

    The official blasted Republican Sen. Pat Toomey for voting to convict Trump, saying he wasn't sent there to "vote his conscience."

  • Naked hotel guests in South Korea shocked to discover mirrored glass in sauna was actually see-through

    A newlywed South Korean couple say they are undergoing counselling after being told that the windows in the luxurious spa of their five-star resort hotel were of one-way glass – only to discover on the final day of their stay that they had been walking around naked in full view of other guests. The husband posted a complaint online about the Grand Josun Jeju Hotel, on the island of Jeju off the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula. He claimed that his wife had used the sauna on several occasions during their stay and had not bothered to use a towel to cover up because they had been told that the windows of the second-floor sauna were mirrored. “While taking a walk around the hotel on the last day of our stay, we discovered the interior was visible from the outside”, the Korea Times quoted the man as saying. “We could even see the writing on a thermometer inside the sauna. “There were a number of other guests using the facilities, including minors”. The guests, who have not been named, added that windows onto the showers and toilet facilities were also not protected by one-way glass. “My wife and I are currently undergoing psychotherapy as we were so shocked after realising that we had taken a shower and used toilets that were visible from the outside”, the man said. Staff at the £520-a-night hotel compounded the problem, the man said, by claiming that blinds in the sauna had been rolled up “by mistake” and calling the police when they complained, accusing them of obstructing the property’s business. In response to criticism online, the operator of the hotel admitted to making “mistakes during operations”. In a message on the hotel’s website, Josun Hotels & Resorts said: “We deeply apologise for causing inconvenience to customers due to the omission of glass barrier coatings … in some areas of the women’s sauna”. The sauna has been closed until the situation can be remedied, it added.

  • ‘My stomach dropped’: Diver spots tiger shark caught in rope ‘noose’ that had cut into its body

    Shark’s predicament ‘a reminder of how our carelessness and disregard for proper trash disposal can lead to suffering or death to our marine life’, diver says

  • Laura Ingraham Is 'Sickened' By Joe Biden Calling Out Systemic Racism

    The Fox News host offered a stupefying response to the president's willingness to confront the nation's bigotry.

  • At the WH press briefing, deputy national security advisor gives an update on the SolarWinds hack

    During the White House press briefing on Wednesday deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology Anne Neuberger gave an update on the investigation into the SolarWinds hack, which officials say compromised government and private industry computer systems and was backed by Russia.

  • Texas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freeze

    While millions of Texans were without power in below-freezing temperatures Tuesday night, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and told Sean Hannity that the failure of the state's power grid "shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America." Abbott said "our wind and our solar got shut down," which "thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power in a statewide basis." The main culprit for the Texas power outages is failures in the natural gas sector, though, so on Wednesday, Abbott walked back his comments. "I was asked a question on one TV show about renewable, and I responded to that question," Abbott said. "Every source of power that the state of Texas has has been compromised, whether it be renewable power such as wind or solar, but also, as I mentioned today, access to coal-generated power, access to gas-generated power, also have been compromised." For all of 2020, 40 percent of Texas energy came from natural gas–fired plants, 23 percent from wind turbines, 18 percent from coal, and 11 percent from nuclear power, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas power grid. But in the winter, only about 7 percent of ERCOT's capacity was projected to come from wind sources. "Texas is still fossil-fueled," and it's obviously silly to suggest "the Republicans who run the state had accidentally adopted a Green New Deal that eliminated fossil fuels and destroyed the reliability of the grid," Michael Grunwald writes at Politico. "The real problem in Texas is the freaky weather, and unfortunately, climate change is delivering a lot more freaky weather" — a phenomenon Texas Tech climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe calls "global weirding." Abbott, in explaining the Texas grid failures, pleaded Wednesday that "this is a once-in-every-120-year cold front that we have to respond to." But "today, only a fool expects a hundred-year drought or flood or snowfall event to happen once every hundred years," Grunwald said, and Texas — and America — need to prepare accordingly. More stories from theweek.comBeto O'Rourke is organizing wellness checks for seniors during Texas' blackouts. Ted Cruz is in Cancun.Dolly Parton politely asks Tennessee not to erect a statue of her on Capitol groundsThe parts of Texas not on its ERCOT power grid appear to have weathered the freeze with few outages

  • Republicans Have Emerged From The Capitol Insurrection United Against Democracy

    Republicans who voted to impeach or convict Trump for his role in the Capitol riot are facing fury and official rebukes from party leaders back home.

  • Salmond finally set to appear as Holyrood witness after he wins row over Sturgeon dossier

    Alex Salmond is expected to launch a series of public attacks on Nicola Sturgeon next week, after Holyrood agreed to publish claims which his allies believe could end the First Minister’s career. The former SNP leader is finally set to appear as a witness in front of a Scottish Parliament committee on Wednesday, which is investigating an unlawful civil service investigation into sexual harassment claims against him. The breakthrough came after he appeared to have won a row over whether his dossier of allegations against his successor would be published. Although already in the public domain, MSPs refused to officially release Mr Salmond’s written evidence into the multiple ways in which he believes Ms Sturgeon broke the ministerial code in her handling of complaints against him, citing legal concerns.