Lord Geidt to be Boris Johnson's new ministerial standards adviser

Lord Geidt served as private secretary to the Queen between 2007 and 2017 - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Lord Geidt, the former private secretary to the Queen, has been picked as Boris Johnson's new ministerial standards adviser, The Telegraph understands.

The crossbench peer served Her Majesty between 2007 and 2017, taking up a seat in the House of Lords after leaving the role.

The announcement has been expected for more than a week, with Mr Johnson facing a string of Downing Street controversies in recent days.

Lord Geidt's appointment is likely to be used by the Prime Minister to attempt to draw a line under days of politically damaging front pages, with the local elections less than a fortnight away.

One of his first tasks in his role as the Prime Minister's independent adviser on ministerial interests will be to scrutinise the list of government ministers' interests, the release of which has been long delayed. Interest has been heightened by the row over how Mr Johnson's Downing Street flat refurbishment was paid for and whether it was declared correctly.

The role has been vacant for months after Sir Alex Allan announced his resignation in November over the inquiry into allegations of bullying by Priti Patel. Mr Johnson had judged that his Home Secretary had not breached the ministerial code despite Sir Alex saying she had "not consistently met the high standards expected of her".

Lord Geidt's appointment is expected to become public imminently. There had been speculation that the announcement had been delayed because the peer was going "wobbly" over the position in recent days, but that was denied by Number 10.