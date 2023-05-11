Lord Sentamu failed to act on claim of child sexual abuse by CofE priest, review finds

Regarding Lord Sentamu, the review said: “The survivor’s allegation that he disclosed his abuse to the Archbishop of York, and he did not act on this, is substantiated” - Television Stills

Former Archbishop of York Lord Sentamu failed to act on a disclosure of child sexual abuse carried out by a Church of England priest, a review has found.

Lord Sentamu rejected the reviewer’s findings, insisting there had been a “fundamental misunderstanding” on her part about his responsibilities at the time.

Rev Matthew Ineson, who was 16 at the time and went on to become a vicar, was sexually abused by the late Rev Trevor Devamanikkam in the 1980s in Bradford, an independent review found.

Devamanikkam was charged with six serious sexual offences in May 2017, all relating to the Rev Ineson, but he was found dead in his flat, having killed himself before he was due to appear in court.

A decade ago, Rev Ineson told some senior clergy members about his abuse.

However, the review, commissioned by the Church of England’s National Safeguarding Team (NST), said clergy, including Lord Sentamu, as well as another bishop, “failed to act on his disclosures”.

It is understood that the Church is not expected to take any action as a result of the review’s findings.

Conversations and letters

Rev Ineson said he reported the abuse in conversation with two bishops in 2012, and again to an archdeacon and a third bishop in 2013.

He then wrote letters to the Rt Revd Dr Steven Croft - who is now the Bishop of Oxford, but was the Bishop of Sheffield at the time - copying in Lord Sentamu, and claimed he had “suffered sexual abuse as a youth by a priest”.

Regarding Lord Sentamu, the review concluded: “The Archbishop of York should have sought advice from his Diocesan Safeguarding Adviser at the time as to how to proceed with the letter sent from the survivor.

“The survivor’s allegation that he disclosed his abuse to the Archbishop of York, and he did not act on this, is substantiated.”

‘Does not trump Church Law’

Responding to the findings, Lord Sentamu said “safeguarding is very important, but it does not trump Church Law”, which he claimed he acted in accordance with.

He added that the safeguarding matter had been in the Diocese of Sheffield and therefore not a matter for the Diocese of York, which he oversaw in his former role as Archbishop.

Rt Revd Dr Stephen Croft said: “I know that on this occasion I didn’t get everything right and I could have done more to support the survivor.”

Rev Ineson, who has now retired as a vicar and consented to be named as an abuse survivor, said he had not engaged with the review as it did not give a “full or independent picture of what happened in my case”.

Among the review’s recommendations were: a formal apology to Rev Ineson; that the Church and NST should ensure current diocesan safeguarding advisers know how to escalate concerns if clergy are ignoring their advice; and they should remind all staff and clergy of the importance of documenting all disclosures of abuse.

