Lords of Bakersfield lawsuit seeks damages from Bakersfield, Kern County and Diocese of Fresno

Nov. 5—The man who helped bring the Lords of Bakersfield allegations to prominence is suing Kern County and the city of Bakersfield for their alleged role in facilitating sexual abuse more than 40 years ago.

Robert Mistriel, who was convicted and spent 38 years in prison for the murder of Kern County Human Resources Director Ed Buck in 1981, is alleging in a lawsuit that county and city officials knew he was being taken advantage of by older men as a juvenile, yet did not take steps to end the abuse.

Although Mistriel is identified in the lawsuit as John Doe, he confirmed his involvement to The Californian on Friday. In an interview, he said he hoped the lawsuit would help to establish he was being manipulated by intelligent, older men, at the time of Buck's murder.

"All of these 40 years, everybody has been pointing blame at me only, and I just want it to be told that there were a lot of circumstances that caused me to do what I did, and it wasn't exactly my fault only," he said. "The people that are familiar with the story and aware of it are starting to understand that I wasn't just some little hoodlum killing people for profit."

According to previous reporting, Mistriel was 15 when he first met Buck, 50, in 1979. Buck pressured Mistriel to participate in a pornographic video, previous reporting says. Mistriel then recruited 18-year-old Roy Matthew Camenisch and the two drove Buck to a secluded spot, where Camenisch stabbed and hammered Buck to death, according to prior stories.

Mistriel was convicted of first-degree murder in 1983, and granted parole in 2018. During his parole hearing, members of the parole board said his case would have been considered differently had it occurred more recently.

But prior to his release, Mistriel became a central figure in the Lords of Bakersfield legend, which alleges well-connected men in the 1970s and '80s seduced vulnerable boys, which sometimes resulted in violent clashes.

In the lawsuit, Mistriel says he was placed in a youth home for boys run by the Catholic Charities Diocese of Fresno when he was around 13 years old in 1978. The lawsuit states people occasionally requested assistance from boys who were staying at the home. One such man who requested assistance began sexually abusing Mistriel, the lawsuit alleges. Other men also participated in the abuse, according to the lawsuit.

Employees of the city of Bakersfield, Kern County and Catholic Charities should have known about the abuse, the lawsuit says, especially after the abusers furnished Mistriel with money and other possessions, and brought him back to the home at late hours.

A probation officer employed by the county was informed about the sexual relationships and knew the names of the participants, yet did not report the abuse, the lawsuit alleges.

Mistriel is seeking an undisclosed sum of money. He said he hopes to simply win enough to support himself when he can no longer work as he has been unable to save for retirement.

"I'm not necessarily trying to prove myself or anything, but like I say (I want) an understanding that I wasn't just some little kid from the hood that was a bit of a troublemaker, who went out and killed somebody for sport or money," Mistriel said. "It didn't happen like that. I was a kid who was manipulated by not only adults, but intelligent adults, and people that were in power, and they had power over me."

Kern County did not respond to a request for comment.

City Attorney Ginny Gennaro said in an email the complaint does not establish a link to the city.

"We have no reason whatsoever to believe that the City is in any way responsible for any alleged damages," she said, noting the city had outsourced the legal defense to the Marderosian and Cohen law firm.

A representative for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno said in an email the Diocese does not comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit was initially filed in May, but Kern County and the city of Bakersfield were only recently summoned. Plaintiffs are now seeking a jury trial.

Sam Morgen can be reached at 661-395-7415. Follow him on Twitter: @smorgenTBC.