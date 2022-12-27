Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Lords Group Trading, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = UK£14m ÷ (UK£221m - UK£100m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Lords Group Trading has an ROCE of 12%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Lords Group Trading's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lords Group Trading.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Lords Group Trading Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Lords Group Trading are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last three years to 12%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 407%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

One more thing to note, Lords Group Trading has decreased current liabilities to 45% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Lords Group Trading has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with. Nevertheless, there are some potential risks the company is bearing with current liabilities that high, so just keep that in mind.

The Bottom Line On Lords Group Trading's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Lords Group Trading is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And since the stock has fallen 34% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Lords Group Trading and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

While Lords Group Trading may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

