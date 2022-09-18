Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) investors are sitting on a loss of 45% if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD) share price is down 47% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 6.8%. Because Lords Group Trading hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 17% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Lords Group Trading reported an EPS drop of 18% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 47% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Lords Group Trading's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Lords Group Trading shareholders are happy with the loss of 45% over twelve months (even including dividends). That falls short of the market, which lost 6.8%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 17% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Lords Group Trading that you should be aware of.

