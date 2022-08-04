A Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD) insider increased their holdings by 1.9% last year

Looking at Lords Group Trading PLC's (LON:LORD ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Lords Group Trading Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Group CEO & Director Shanker Patel for UK£720k worth of shares, at about UK£0.73 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£0.84. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insiders At Lords Group Trading Have Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Lords Group Trading, over the last three months. In total, Group CEO & Director Shanker Patel bought UK£720k worth of shares in that time. But Group CFO & Director Christopher Day sold shares worth UK£675k. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Lords Group Trading insiders own 68% of the company, worth about UK£93m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lords Group Trading Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Lords Group Trading insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Lords Group Trading and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

