Lordsburg mayor sentenced for driving without required ignition interlock device

SILVER CITY ‒ Lordsburg Mayor Glenda Greene received a deferred probation sentence Wednesday after pleading no contest to driving a car without a required ignition interlock device.

Greene pleaded guilty last December to driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in August 2021 near her Lordsburg home. As part of her deferred sentence, she was required to drive a vehicle equipped with an ignition interlock device for a full year. An open container charge was dismissed by prosecutors.

Less than three months later — on Nov. 2, 2021 — Greene, a former city council member, was elected mayor. She took office in January 2022.

On June 11, Silver City police stopped Greene for speeding on U.S. 180 East and discovered the car she was driving had no interlock device. An officer cited her for the violations, both petty misdemeanors, and allowed a family member to collect her and the vehicle, per court filings. In July, Greene was arraigned and released on personal recognizance.

On Wednesday, Greene appeared before Magistrate Judge Maurine Laney in a brief telephonic hearing and pleaded no contest to both counts. She was sentenced to 90 days of unsupervised probation on each, to be served concurrently, and the sentences were deferred, meaning the charges will be dismissed in December if she completes the probation without violations. She is also required to pay court costs totaling $142.

Greene referred queries to her attorney, who did not respond.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Lordsburg mayor sentenced for driving without interlock device