Lordstown Motors Gains on $170 Million Foxconn Investment Deal

1
David Welch and Sean O'Kane
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. agreed to sell a substantial stake and give two board seats to manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Group, replacing a previous arrangement for electric-vehicle production with a new deal.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Foxconn will invest as much as $170 million in the startup through the purchase of preferred stock and 18.3% of common shares, according to a statement late Monday. The transaction will require a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Lordstown shares pared an early jump Tuesday of as much as 29% to trade up 15% to $2.12 as of 10:00 a.m. in New York. The stock is down about 39% this year.

The move deepens ties between the two companies, giving Foxconn a sizeable voting interest over the next two years as they pursue a newly announced EV development program together. Lordstown has sought to build its Endurance electric pickup with capital from Foxconn, which has had ambitions to grow in the EV market.

“It’s strengthening the strategic partnership with Foxconn,” Lordstown Chairman Dan Ninivaggi said in an interview. “It’s another step in that direction. It also provides us capital for our jointly developed EV program.”

CFIUS Review

Foxconn, the Taiwanese manufacturer best known as the maker of Apple Inc.’s iPhone, can buy 9.9% of the company without a CFIUS review, but would need US government approval to go beyond that. Assuming the deal is approved, Foxconn could own up to 19.9% of the common voting stock. Even if Foxconn buys more shares, it could not exceed that amount of voting stock, Ninivaggi said.

The first tranche of the share sales is expected to close around Nov. 22 as a second common-share sale is pending subject to a CFIUS review. Foxconn also has a two-year standstill on buying new shares in the open market, and has agreed not to buy more stock without Lordstown’s approval. That effectively means Foxconn would have to reopen negotiations with Lordstown to acquire more stock or eventually take over the company.

Lordstown has built 12 of its first batch of 500 pickups. The rate of production will increase toward end of this month and is expected to total 30 units by end of the year, with the rest built in the first half of 2023, it said.

The company also is looking for other automakers who want to sell the Endurance under their own brand to get into the electric truck market quickly, Edward Hightower, Lordstown’s president, said on a conference call with analysts.

Foxconn completed a purchase of Lordstown’s Ohio factory earlier this year.

Cash Drain

Separately, Lordstown announced third-quarter results, revealing an operating loss of $154.8 million. It ended the period with cash and short-term investments of $204 million, according to a statement. The company reaffirmed its plan to begin Endurance deliveries in the fourth quarter, with an initial production target of 500 units.

Lordstown’s chief financial officer, Adam Kroll, said the company expects to end the year with between $150 million and $165 million in cash. It ended the third quarter with $204 million in cash and short-term investments.

(Updates with opening shares in third paragraph; Adds deal terms.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Foxconn invests another $170M into EV SPAC Lordstown Motors

    Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn is increasing its investment in EV startup Lordstown Motors by buying $170 million in common stock and newly created preferred shares. Once the deal is complete, Foxconn will hold all of Lordstown's outstanding preferred stock and 18.3% of its common stock on a pro forma basis. Foxconn will also have the right to two board seats, the companies said Monday.

  • Lordstown stock surges on Foxconn investment

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Lordstown Motors missing on earnings as well as a $170 million investment into the company by Foxconn.

  • Lordstown loss widens but production begins slowly on pickup truck

    Lordstown Motors Corp. said Tuesday its third-quarter loss widened to $154.43 million, or 73 cents a share, from $95.81 million, or 54 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted loss in the latest quarter totaled $33.8 million. The electric vehicle maker did not report any sales. Wall Street analysts expected Lordstown Motors to lose 35 cents a share. The company ended the third quarter with $204 million in cash and short-term investments, which is $32 million lower than the end of the sec

  • Kohl’s Stock Surges on Upbeat Profit Forecast and as CEO to Step Down

    Kohl's Chief Executive Michelle Gass will step down on Dec. 2. She is joining Levi Strauss as president.

  • Foxconn ramps up EV push with stake in U.S. truck maker Lordstown

    The accord, which will also give a Foxconn affiliate two board seats at startup Lordstown, comes as the iPhone maker bets on replicating its dominance in contract electronics manufacturing in the booming EV industry. It said on Tuesday the latest deal would deepen Lordstown's ties with Foxconn's EV development platform MIH, or Mobility in Harmony.

  • Germany’s Annual Borrowing Set to Hit €45 Billion Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s ruling coalition is planning to more than double net federal borrowing next year to help ease the impact of the energy crisis and steer Europe’s largest economy through an expected recession.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillio

  • 15 popular power lift recliners to make getting up easy

    If you find yourself struggling to get out of your seat, a power recliner might be for you. Here are 15 power and power lift recliners people love.

  • Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Theravance Bio (TBPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.55% and 34.78%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Opinion: Businesses don't want to be woke. They want to survive.

    When diesel engine, railroad and trucking promote diversity, these aren’t political statements. They are recruiting efforts.

  • Factbox-Renault unveils big overhaul in drive to boost profits

    French carmaker Renault on Tuesday announced a big overhaul to split its operations into five businesses, deepen ties with China's Geely and list its electric vehicle unit on the market from next year. For Ampere, Renault plans an IPO in Paris in the second half of 2023 at the earliest, subject to market conditions, with Renault keeping a "strong majority" and the support of potential strategic cornerstone investors including Qualcomm Technologies. Nissan, Renault's long-standing Japanese partner, is expected to take a stake in this business, with negotiations ongoing.

  • Blackstone, Pimco Stay Out of Net-Zero Group Even After Concessions

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after easing its terms, the world’s largest climate-finance coalition has failed to draw in some of the giants of investing.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsThe G

  • Carlyle Profit Slips in Quarter of CEO Change and Market Tumult

    (Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc.’s profit sank in the third quarter after the exit of its top boss and market tumult rippled through the private equity firm.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stoc

  • Top Investors’ Stock Portfolio: 10 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the top 10 small-cap stocks in top investors’ stock portfolio. If you want to skip our analysis, you can take a look at the list of Top Investors’ Stock Portfolio: 5 Small Cap Stocks To Buy. Small–cap stocks are considered to be more volatile and riskier than large–cap stocks, but they […]

  • Zimbabwe's new mineral royalty policy comes into force

    The southern African country has struggled to capitalise on its significant mineral reserves and a resource boom due to policy uncertainty, a lack of ancillary industries to support mining, currency volatility and electricity shortages. Last month, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his government planned to start collecting half of royalties from gold, diamonds, platinum group metals and lithium in the form of the minerals themselves to build up reserves. "Royalties remitted to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority in respect of gold and those minerals specified shall be paid on the basis of 50% in kind," read the government notice dated Nov. 4.

  • Williams Companies Stock Earns Membership In 95-Plus Composite Rating Club

    On Monday, Williams Companies stock got an upgrade for its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating from 94 to 96. The new score tells you the company is now outperforming 96% of all stocks in terms of the most important fundamental and technical stock-picking criteria. Williams Cos is currently forming a double-bottom pattern, with a 35.89 entry.

  • 10 Undervalued European Stocks For The Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued European stocks for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Undervalued European Stocks For The Rest of 2022. On November 7, European markets closed slightly higher as investors braced themselves for the events that will unfold after the […]

  • Nikola, ChargePoint to boost charging infrastructure for commercial EVs

    Many fleet operators are inclined to use more electric vehicles as they aim to reduce carbon emissions and meet sustainability targets, however, the lack of proper infrastructure has been a deterrent. Nikola said with access to ChargePoint's products it will be able to reduce the time required to build infrastructure projects that will help its customers manage charging of their vehicles, plan schedules and streamline delivery routes.

  • Crocs Stock, IBD Stock Of The Day, Kicking After Earnings

    Crocs raised its outlook and is beating estimates after a strong Q3 earnings report Thursday. CROX stock is outperforming its footwear peers.

  • Do Silvergate Capital's (NYSE:SI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • AmerisourceBergen Falls as Walgreens Sells $2 Billion Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- AmerisourceBergen Corp. slumped Tuesday after top holder Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. sold about $2 billion of its remaining stake in the company through an overnight secondary offering and a corporate buyback.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a D