Is Lordstown Motors Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

TipRanks
·2 min read

2021 is proving to be a bumpy ride for Lordstown Motors (RIDE). In a difficult as-it-is environment for all manner of new energy vehicle players, the company is also under SEC investigation following a short seller’s accusations of fraud. The shares have declined by 55% since the turn of the year, and the latest developments have only accelerated the rout.

Lordstown reported Q1 earnings on Monday, and being a pre-revenue company, investors were keen to hear good news regarding the development of its flagship electric truck – the Endurance.

Well, there were some positives to note. Beta testing is nearing completion with 48 of the 57 Betas on the road. The Endurance has also made it through initial crash testing, July should see pre-production kick off and full production is still slated to begin in September.

However, these positives were drowned out by the company stating that due to a lack of capital, it now expects to produce at best only 1,000 vehicles this year instead of the previous target of 2,200 vehicles.

Although management did add that should they secure more funding, they could still meet the previous target.

At the low end, BTIG’s Gregory Lewis thinks Lordstown would require $130 million to be able to pull the feat off.

The lack of capital is due to an upward adjustment for 2021 OPEX (operating expenses). The company now expects to spend ~$340 million, $115 million above previous estimates. While Lewis thinks there’s a reasonable explanation for the increase, it is also “another likely source of stock weakness.”

“The OPEX raise was largely driven by increased insourcing (frame tooling, a second battery line, and increased hub motor capacity), which, though we believe it was a smart long-term move, requires upfront capital,” the analyst said. “Due to this increased CAPEX, management noted their plans to raise more capital (we are thinking $200-$500M in debt capital), as they expect 2021 year-end cash liquidity of $50-$75M (ex-incremental capital).”

Accordingly, Lewis slashed his RIDE price target by half, from $40 to $20. Nevertheless, the shares’ sharp drop means there’s 121% upside from current levels. Lewis’ rating stays a Buy. (To watch Lewis’ track record, click here)

Amongst Wall Street’s cadre of analysts, Lewis is on his own. With 3 additional Holds and 2 Sells, the stock has a Hold consensus rating. As new Wall Street price target revisions have come in, at $9.83, the average price target now implies one-year returns of ~8%. (See RIDE stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • US consumer confidence holds steady in May: report

    American consumers were very upbeat about the current economic situation this month but more uncertain about the near-term outlook, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

  • Nigeria Central Bank Holds Rate to Support Economic Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Nigeria’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate for a fourth straight meeting, prioritizing the recovery of the economy from last year’s recession over fighting inflation that’s near a four-year high.The monetary policy committee kept the rate at 11.5%, Governor Godwin Emefiele said on Tuesday in an online briefing. The decision by the 10 members who attended the meeting was unanimous. That’s a change from March, when six favored a hold and three voted for a hike of at least 50 basis points. The median of six economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey was for an unchanged stance.Inflation, which slowed marginally to 18.1% in April, is driven by supply-side factors, including insecurity and poor infrastructure, Emefiele said. The MPC sees price-growth pressures easing as domestic supply grows, he said.Food prices have been a key driver of headline inflation due to disruptions caused by an Islamist insurgency in the northeast, a worsening conflict between nomadic cattle herders and crop farmers in key agriculture areas and restrictions on foreign-exchange access for imports including rice, dairy and fertilizer.The central bank urged the government to intensify efforts to tackle insecurity and also to avoid another strict nationwide coronavirus lockdown because that will weigh on the economy, Emefiele said.What Bloomberg Economics Says“We forecast policy makers to hike rates later in the year once they are confident in the strength of the recovery. The committee has hinted at 4Q 2021 as the likely time-frame to start the hiking cycle -- in line with the guidance given by global central banks.”--Boingotlo Gasealahwe, Africa economist-Click here for the full REACTThe MPC cut the key rate by 200 basis points in 2020 to support Africa’s largest economy against the impact of coronavirus lockdowns and a plunge in oil prices. However, gross domestic product still contracted the most since at least 1991 and while Nigeria emerged from a recession in the final three months of last year, data on May 23 showed the rebound is still very fragile, with first-quarter growth at 0.5%.The economy remains on a trajectory of recovery and recent data suggests that will continue through 2021, Emefiele said.GDP could expand 2.5% this year and 2.3% in 2022, according to the International Monetary Fund.(Updates with more comment from governor and background from third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Economic Recovery Progresses, Making Fourth Check Less Likely

    The U.S. economy is headed in a positive direction -- but that means a fourth round of stimulus payments is growing increasingly less likely by the day.

  • Services push makes Apple a target

    Data: Company earnings reports; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosApple's successful long-term effort to generate new revenue from the services that run on top of iPhones and Macs is also carving out new vulnerabilities for the giant — including antitrust charges, lawsuits by developers and new conflicts over privacy and content moderation.Why it matters: Apple has been relatively unscathed by the criticisms that dog Facebook, Google and Amazon, but the more cash it squeezes out of its App Store and other services, the more of a target it will become.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Arguments wrapped up Monday in a three-week trial pitting Apple against Fortnite maker Epic Games, which wants to force Apple to open iOS to rival app stores and payment systems.The decision will dictate whether Apple can continue to dominate how apps get onto its phones and shape whether the company can continue to boost its services income. In Monday's closing arguments, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers pushed both sides on potential weaknesses in their cases. While Epic is widely seen as facing an uphill legal battle, the judge has expressed skepticism about how much competition Apple faces. At one point Friday she suggested that it was fear of lawsuits or regulation, not competition, that led Apple last year to take a smaller cut from small businesses.The big picture: One reason Apple has faced less criticism than its Big Tech peers is that its profits depend much less on user-generated content or advertising revenue, which have become Achilles' heels for Facebook and Google. But Apple is facing new vulnerabilities on multiple fronts.Developers: Apple's emphasis on services revenue has placed it squarely at odds with some key app developers — not just Epic but Spotify, Tinder and others.The Epic trial could be the first of many. Several lawsuits are seeking class action status to sue Apple on behalf of either developers or consumers who contend they have been victims of Apple's anticompetitive behavior.China: Last week, a New York Times investigation alleged Apple has ceded control of the data of its Chinese customers to the Chinese government. Apple says it's simply obeying local law and has denied compromising the security of Chinese users.App store reviews: The size of Apple's App Store makes governing it increasingly difficult, particularly with regard to user reviews, where critics say fraud has multiplied.Privacy: As Apple rolls out new privacy protocols, it faces allegations of monopoly abuse from competitors, primarily Facebook, who argue Apple is trying to undermine competitors' advertising businesses.What they're saying: Apple's requirement that developers use its app store and payment system "is basically stopping people from finding out they can get a better deal," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), chairwoman of the Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, previously told Axios.Be smart: A recent Axios/Harris poll suggests Apple's reputation among consumers remains strong. But public image is a lagging indicator — and by the time Apple's gets dragged down, it could be too late to remedy.The bottom line: Apple remains very good at selling beautiful, functional devices — lots of them. But as its hardware business stops growing and services become a bigger part of its revenue, its headaches are likely to multiply. Go deeper: Apple pivots to media as iPhone sales fallMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Lordstown Motors plummets on Q1 loss

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Lordstown Q1 losses and how it could affect the company’s perception&nbsp;negatively in the future.

  • Consumer confidence ticks down in May, but remains strong

    Consumer confidence ticked down slightly in May but remains nearly as high as its been since the pandemic began. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 117.2 from April's 117.5 reading, the highest level since February of 2020, just before the pandemic began. The present situation index, based on consumers assessment of current business and labor market conditions, rose to 144.3 from 131.9.

  • Is Revolve Group (RVLV) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen U.S. Small Company Growth” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 0.99% was delivered by the fund for the first quarter of 2021, trailing its Russell 2000 Growth benchmark that delivered a 4.87% gain for the […]

  • Bets Against $357 Billion S&P 500 ETF Jump to Highest This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are increasing wagers against the S&P 500 by shorting the world’s biggest exchange-traded fund.With the benchmark U.S. equity gauge oscillating near its all-time high, short interest in the $357 billion SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ticker SPY) has jumped to the highest this year, according to IHS Markit Ltd. data.About 4.8% of the fund’s shares are now out on loan, the data show. That compares with 2% less than two months ago and 1.7% at the start of the year.While the measure remains well below highs of the last two years -- it rose above 7% more than once in 2020 -- the bearish turn comes at a fragile time in markets.“The surging short interest in the S&P 500 is in part due to skepticism that the rally can continue or at least that we are due for a pullback,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. “We don’t think the bull market is in any danger of ending prematurely. But with a 10% or greater pullback happening on average once every two years (at least since 1980), we do believe a pullback of that magnitude is likely this year.”Investors have been rotating to stocks more exposed to the economic cycle, but episodes of volatility have hit as they also fear faster inflation and the prospect of higher interest rates. Meanwhile, drama in the most speculative parts of the market like cryptocurrencies have fueled worries that sentiment is stretched too far on the bullish side.Indicators at Citigroup are still in “euphoria territory,” strategists led by Tobias Levkovich said in a report Friday. That’s generating a “100% historical probability of down markets in the next 12 months at current levels,” they wrote.Meanwhile, Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna International Group, noted on Tuesday that real dividend yield and real earnings yield for the S&P 500 have both recently turned negative.“This is a pretty rare occurrence, and in general does not bode well for SPX returns both in the near term (when SPX dividend yield turns negative) and in the longer term (when SPX earnings yield turns negative),” he wrote.However, the Susquehanna team said they expect any pullbacks to be short-lived. They also noted that short interest in U.S. stocks remains low by historical standards.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Marjorie is wrong’: GOP leader Kevin McCarthy condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘appalling’ Holocaust comments

    GOP leader explicitly calls out far-right congresswoman for offensive comments

  • Driver arrested after vehicle strikes two protesters in Elizabeth City, NC cops say

    Possible hate crime charges are being investigated after the white driver struck the two pedestrians, who are Black, police say.

  • Trump says he has ‘very little doubt’ that coronavirus came from Wuhan lab

    Three Wuhan lab researchers became so sick in November 2019 that they had to be hospitalised

  • The father of captured dissident Roman Protasevich said he looked forced and beaten up in his video confession from Belarus

    Belarusian authorities on Sunday diverted a Ryanair plane and arrested Roman Protasevich, an outspoken critic of President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning

  • Russia threatens to slow down Google over 'banned content'

    The country’s media watchdog says it will slow down internet speeds to the site if the content is not deleted.

  • Hundreds of ex-Biden staffers call on him to help end Israel’s ‘occupation, blockade and settlement expansion’

    More than 500 former campaign staff call on president to ‘unequivocally condemn’ killings of Palestinians

  • Police arrest 150 ‘unruly’ teenagers after thousands gather for TikTok star’s birthday

    The crowd vandalised shops, hurled fireworks, rocks, and bottles at the police

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • Virgin Galactic completed its third flight to the edge of space as it gears up to accept space tourists next year

    Shares of Virgin Galactic spiked in early trading on Monday following the successful test flight.

  • Meghan McCain reacts angrily as she is cut off for ad break while talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene antisemitism row

    ‘If Greene is the face of the Republicans, than the Squad are the face of the Democrats,’ says co-host in heated exchange