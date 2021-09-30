Lordstown Nears Deal to Sell Ohio Car Plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn

David Welch and Debby Wu
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp., the electric-truck startup that acquired an Ohio car factory from General Motors Co., is near an agreement to sell the highly politicized plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group after owning it less than two years, people familiar with the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The companies are set to announce the deal as soon as this week, said the people, who asked not to be named as the transaction isn’t yet public. They didn’t disclose its value. Lordstown Motors struck a deal with GM in late 2019 to buy the plant the automaker had founded in 1966.

The sale would help embattled Lordstown Motors raise cash and realize the benefits of large-scale manufacturing much faster by building multiple models in the same facility. For technology giant Foxconn, a partner of Apple Inc., the plant represents the first automotive manufacturing footprint in the U.S. as the company accelerates a push into electric vehicles.

A Lordstown Motors spokesperson declined to comment. Foxconn representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Selling the plant and operating in parallel with Foxconn could make sense for Lordstown Motors. The company is working to get its Endurance pickup truck ready for production. Even if the truck finds customers, it is still a challenge for Lordstown Motors to fully utilize the entire plant.

The Ohio facility was engineered to build well more than 300,000 of the now-defunct Chevrolet Cruze compact car per year, before GM stopped building the vehicle in March 2019. Lordstown Motors stepped in to purchase the facility after GM decided to shut it down.

The plant’s closure was a liability for U.S. President Donald Trump, who a year earlier went so far as to discourage rally-goers from selling their homes because of all the jobs he would bring back to the area. Democrats seized on the development as a symbol of unfulfilled promises made to voters in a key battleground state.

Lordstown Motors has had to re-establish its footing after ousting founder Steve Burns in June amid claims that he overstated future sale orders. The company has been under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department after an internal probe concluded that prior management had misstated preorders for the Endurance. The company had also had warned that its status as a going concern was in doubt. Burns was replaced and the company has been working to raise money and find partners.

Burns’s successor, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Dan Ninivaggi, said in an interview last month that he was looking for partners who wanted to work with his company to use the assembly plant’s massive production scale to full advantage.

“The key to unlocking financial potential is maximizing the value of the Lordstown facility,” Ninivaggi said at the time. “We are exploring a number of alternatives. It could take a number of different forms. That is Job One for me.”

Foxconn, the world’s largest assembler of iPhones, is hoping to replicate its smartphone success by building clients’ electric vehicles from the chassis on up. It is rapidly expanding its EV business at a time that major tech companies from Apple to Xiaomi Corp. are heavily investing in technologies for next-generation mobility.

Over the past year, Foxconn has launched a open EV platform, inked a manufacturing deal with Fisker Inc., and formed a partnership with Thailand’s state-owned conglomerate PTT Pcl.

Earlier this year, Chairman Young Liu of Foxconn’s flagship unit Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. said the company was considering creating an EV manufacturing facility in Wisconsin as its first U.S. automotive outpost. With Foxconn bulking up its auto muscle, it is seen as a contender in the race to make electric vehicles for Apple.

Read more: IPhone Assembler Foxconn Sets Up Auto Arm as Apple Car Looms

Foxconn has had a controversial history of bringing its manufacturing muscle to the U.S. The Taiwanese company originally committed to investing $10 billion in a high-tech manufacturing facility in Wisconsin in exchange for billions of dollars in possible subsidies, in a project championed by then President Trump. That vision was never realized and Liu said earlier this year he’s trying to figure out what to make at the location.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar Tree adds $1.05 billion to share buyback program, bringing total to $2.5 billion

    Dollar Tree Inc. said Wednesday that it has authorized a $1.05 billion increase to its share repurchase program, bringing the program total to $2.5 billion. That includes $1.45 billion from the previous authorization on March 2. "Over the past several years, we have paid down more than $4 billion in debt and returned to an investment grade rating," said Chief Executive Michael Witynski in a statement. "As a result, with the meaningful free cash flow from our business, we expect to maintain share

  • Is Novavax Stock A Sell As It Falls Alongside Other Covid Vaccine Stocks?

    Is Novavax stock a sell as it falls alongside other Covid vaccine makers Moderna and BioNTech? Is NVAX stock a sell right now?

  • Housing-Market Risk Jumps to High in Canadian Government Rating

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s housing agency said the country is now at high risk of a sharp correction in home valuations as the continued appreciation in prices becomes unmoored from economic fundamentals.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Ca

  • Soaring oil, bond yields enter the inflation group chat

    On Tuesday, two major trends converged, and managed to kill two birds with one stone.

  • China's electric carmakers make their move on Europe

    China's electric carmakers are darting into Europe, hoping to catch traditional auto giants cold and seize a slice of a market supercharged by the continent's drive towards zero emissions. Nio Inc, among a small group of challengers, launches its ES8 electric SUV in Oslo on Thursday - the first foray outside China for a company that is virtually unheard of in Europe even though it's valued at about $57 billion. Yet Europe, a crowded, competitive car market dominated by famous brands, has proved elusive for Chinese carmakers in the past.

  • China Tells Bankers to Support Property Market, Homebuyers

    (Bloomberg) -- China has urged financial institutions to help local governments stabilize the rapidly cooling housing market and protect the rights of some homebuyers, another signal that authorities are worried about fallout from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became th

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureGary

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Permian roundup: ConocoPhillips reportedly offering acreage for $500M

    When ConocoPhillips announced its plan to buy Shell's Permian business for $9.5 billion, the company said it would sell off $4 billion-$5 billion of other assets in the next two years. Here's the latest on that process plus more news from the Permian Basin.

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway

    The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs I'm Buying if the Stock Market Crashes

    Nobody knows whether the market will crash. But if it does, I'm stocking up on these investments.

  • 3 Must-Have Fidelity Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • Got $3,000? 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Load Up on Right Now

    It's a good idea to keep your stock portfolio diversified. For example, you might own some solid dividend-paying blue-chip companies and some faster-growing companies that don't offer dividend payouts. You would do well to spread your dollars across a variety of industries, as well, and perhaps include some investments in real estate (via real estate investment trusts (REITs) and foreign companies.

  • Exclusive-Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell - document

    The Afghan central bank ran down most of its U.S. dollar cash reserves in the weeks before the Taliban took control of the country, according to an assessment prepared for Afghanistan's international donors, exacerbating the current economic crisis. The confidential, two-page brief, written early this month by senior international economic officials for institutions including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said the country's severe cash shortage began before the Taliban took control of Kabul. It criticised how the central bank's former leadership handled the crisis in the months before the Taliban's conquest, including decisions to auction unusually large amounts of U.S. dollars and move money from Kabul to provincial branches.

  • This Stock Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the coming decade, artificial intelligence (AI) will transform many industries, boosting productivity and efficiency. More importantly, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) looks like a smart way to cash in on that trend. Powered by a unique business model and a strong growth strategy, Lemonade is disrupting the multi-trillion dollar insurance industry.

  • Dollar Tree, known for its $1 deals, is raising prices to cope with rising shipping costs and inflation

    CEO Michael Witynski suggested Tuesday that some prices could rise $1.25 or $1.50 in certain Dollar Tree stores, without giving more details.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks From Wall Street Best Analyst

    Even the best investors like to get advice sometimes; the question is, who to turn to? Wall Street’s stock analysts make a logical choice. These are the professionals who make a living – and a reputation – watching the markets, analyzing the stocks, and selecting those that are likely to bring in returns for investors. Naturally, investors want to get advice from the best analysts out there. Right now, that means Needham’s Quinn Bolton. Based on his overall record – the number of stock recommend