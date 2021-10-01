Lordstown to Sell Ohio Plant to Foxconn in $280 Million Deal

David Welch and Debby Wu
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. agreed to partner with Foxconn Technology Group in a $280 million deal that has the startup selling its former General Motors Co. factory in Ohio to the Taiwanese company in exchange for cash while also receiving an equity investment.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Under terms of the transaction, Lordstown Motors will sell the Lordstown factory to Foxconn for about $230 million after buying it from GM for just $20 million two years ago. The maker of Apple Inc.’s iPhone will buy $50 million worth of common stock in its new partner and will assemble the Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck. The deal is contingent on the two sides reaching an agreement on manufacturing the vehicle. Foxconn plans to start mass production in April, according to a person familiar with its schedule.

Lordstown shares jumped as much as 12% in late New York trading Thursday. During regular trading hours, the stock rose 8.4%, closing at $7.98 after Bloomberg had earlier reported a deal was in the works. It’s still down 60% for the year.

The accord gives both companies something they badly need. Lordstown Motors gets a partner that will hasten the startup’s move into large-scale production, which will help lower the high costs required to make EVs. Foxconn gets a plant in North America where it can build its open-source electric vehicle platform and do contract manufacturing for partners like Fisker Inc.

“It’s less about a facility sale than a strategic partnership,” Lordstown Motors Chief Executive Officer Dan Ninivaggi said in an interview. “You have to find a way to get scale in the auto industry. Foxconn has a vision. They’ve got enormous capabilities in manufacturing and they will be able to fill that plant faster than we could.”

The two companies are working on a manufacturing pact that would agree to a certain cost basis for the Endurance pickup. Lordstown Motors would pay a fee on top of that, Ninivaggi said. Foxconn will make the $50 million equity investment immediately regardless of what happens with talks for an assembly partnership.

The CEO said Lordstown Motors will keep its assembly lines that make the hub motors for each wheel of the Endurance and also the line that assembles the pickup’s battery pack.

Racing to Production

Lordstown is racing to get its Endurance pickup into production early next year. Even if the truck is well received by customers, the company won’t fully utilize its Ohio factory anytime soon. So selling the facility and operating in parallel with Foxconn could help the company better leverage the plant where GM employed 10,000 people at its peak.

The company ousted Steve Burns, its founder and CEO, in June over misstatements he made about Endurance orders. Lordstown has repeatedly warned that its status as a going concern is in doubt less than a year after merging with a special purpose acquisition company to go public.

Burns’s successor, Ninivaggi, said in an interview last month that he was looking for partners to help the company take full advantage of a plant that was once the Mahoning Valley’s biggest industrial employer. He added he was exploring all options to raise money.

Lordstown Motors has been under investigations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department after an internal probe concluded that prior management made inaccurate statements about pre-orders for the Endurance. The company is pushing to start deliveries of the pickup next year.

GM’s decision in 2018 to close the plant was a blow to then-President Donald Trump, who a year earlier discouraged rally-goers in the region from selling their homes because of all the jobs he vowed to bring back. Democrats seized on the development as a symbol of unfulfilled promises Trump made to voters in a key battleground state.

Betting on EVs

Foxconn, meanwhile, is hoping to replicate its smartphone success by building clients’ electric vehicles from the chassis up. It’s rapidly expanding its EV business as major tech companies from Apple to Xiaomi Corp. invest heavily in technologies for next-generation mobility. Over the past year, the Taiwanese company has launched an open EV platform, inked a manufacturing deal with Fisker and formed a partnership with Thailand’s state-owned conglomerate PTT Pcl.

Earlier this year, Chairman Young Liu of Foxconn’s flagship unit, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., said the company was considering creating an EV manufacturing facility in Wisconsin as its first U.S. automotive outpost. With Foxconn bulking up its automotive muscle, it’s seen as a contender in the race to make EVs for Apple.

The company has had a controversial history of bringing its manufacturing capabilities to the U.S. It originally committed to investing $10 billion in a Wisconsin facility in exchange for billions of dollars in possible subsidies, a project championed by then-President Trump. That vision was never realized, and Liu said earlier this year he’s trying to figure out what to make at the location.

Foxconn will rely on Ohio as its main EV manufacturing base in North America, while the company will still continue to invest in Wisconsin as a key site for tech products, according to a person familiar with the plans.

One of the projects Foxconn will build at the Lordstown plant is Fisker’s Project Pear, which stands for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution, company CEO Henrik Fisker said in an interview. That model is scheduled to start production in the first quarter of 2024 with a minimum planned production of 150,000 vehicles a year, eventually scaling up to 250,000 annually, he said.

Fisker’s CEO said he doesn’t want to reveal too much about the design of his company’s Project Pear except to say that it will target young urban dwellers and sell at a starting price under $30,000.

“It doesn’t have a normal trunk or hatch,” he said. “It’s basically trying to come up with a really cool vehicle that could excite the new generation of buyers, but it fits in their lifestyle and budget. It would take people out of a Toyota Prius or BMW X1.”

(Updates with production information in the second paragraph and Foxconn’s U.S. plans in the 16th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond shares sink, Lordstown Motors nears deal to sell Ohio plant

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Virgin Galactic cleared to resume flights, Lordstown to sell Ohio plant, Carmax’s earnings miss

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down the latest early market movers, which include: Virgin Galactic receiving authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration to resume launches, Lordstown experiencing a boost in its stock after the company revealed plans to sell its Ohio plant to Foxconn, and Carmax taking a tumble in shares after reporting an earnings miss.

  • Closing Out the Quarter: Tech Rebounds a Bit but Supply Chain Issues Slam Bed, Bath & Beyond

    With Treasury yields losing a bit of their grip and volatility edging lower, stocks have a slight green tint this final morning of the quarter. Barring one of the greatest rallies ever, September is going to be a down month. A little progress in Washington’s budget battle overnight could help explain what’s going on so far today, but there’s still a long way to go before anyone can breathe easy about the D.C. situation. It looks like a shutdown might be avoided, but the debt ceiling is still loo

  • Lordstown Motors reveals complex financial deal to launch first truck model

    Lordstown Motors and Hon Hai Technology Group have "reached an agreement in principle" to work side-by-side in the automaker's 6.2-million-square-foot assembly plant near Youngstown, Ohio.

  • 8 of the Best Wagons for Kids to Take on Your Next Big Fall Adventure

    As parents or caretakers, anything out there that can make lives with our kids easier is a huge plus. Whether your little ones have outgrown their strollers or...

  • Lordstown agrees to sell factory to Foxconn, which will also invest in EV maker; stock gains

    Lordstown Motors Corp. stock jumped Thursday as the electric pickup-truck maker agreed to work out a deal for its Ohio factory with Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group.

  • Netflix Stock Hits an All-Time High. Here’s What All the Excitement Is About.

    The rally seems to be driven by Netflix's continued commitment to aggressively drive the creation of compelling new content—and a push into mobile videogaming.

  • Why the CDC is urging pregnant women to get vaccinated

    Dr. Shikha Jain, an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss COVID-19 vaccine mandates.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Futures: No End To Stock Market Woes; Infrastructure Bill In Doubt, Tesla, Nio Deliveries Loom

    Stocks closed at lows yet again. Congress averted a shutdown, but an infrastructure bill is in doubt.

  • Tesla Delivery Numbers Could Arrive Friday. Wall Street Expects a Record.

    Tesla is due to report third-quarter delivery figures in the first couple of days of October. Wall Street is expecting another record.

  • Krispy Kreme takes majority stake in franchisee Krispy K Canada

    Krispy Kreme Inc. said Thursday that it has taken a 75% stake in Krispy K Canada, a franchisee and operator. Details of the transaction weren't disclosed, but it's expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. Krispy K revenue, which is currently reported in the market development segment, will move to Krispy Kreme's U.S. and Canada reporting segment. Christopher Lindsay and Kelcey Hamaker will stay on as co-chief executives. Krispy Kreme shares rose 1.4% in Thursday premarket trading, and hav

  • How Tesla Stock Became a Low-Volatility Stock

    Investors in EV giant Tesla haven't felt the turmoil of the market this week. Shares barely budged as large-cap stocks seesawed.

  • Lordstown Pops As Potential Factory Sale Promises Much-Needed Cash Boost

    Sale of Lordstown's Ohio plant to Foxconn could give the troubled EV startup a much-needed cash boost. Lordstown stock jumped.

  • UPDATE 3-Foxconn strikes deal to acquire former Lordstown Ohio plant

    Global technology firm Foxconn will buy an assembly plant owned by U.S. electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors Corp for $230 million and take over production of a new pickup truck, the companies said on Thursday. Under the in-principle agreement, the Taiwanese tech giant, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., will manufacture Lordstown Motors’ Endurance full-size pickup truck at its Lordstown facility and it will also support Foxconn's partner and customer, start-up automaker Fisker Inc. Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn, said the deal would help Foxconn achieve "the goal of moving ahead our timeline to establish electric vehicle production capacity in North America."

  • Evergrande: Chinese property giant 'misses another payment deadline'

    The indebted Chinese property giant is said to have missed more payments to overseas investors.

  • Tesla-rival Lucid set to ramp up production

    Tesla-rival Lucid says it's begun production of its electric vehicles. And claims they beat Elon Musk's offering on range. The long-delayed Lucid Air model is now coming off the line at a factory in Arizona. First customer deliveries should come in October. The most expensive version has a U.S.government certified range of 520 miles. That's over 100 more than any Tesla can offer. The firm is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. And that should help it through the big task of ramping up output. Musk has said that was one of the hardest challenges Tesla ever faced. Lucid boss Peter Rawlinson says the firm has the money it needs, and is on track to hit a production target of 20,000 vehicles next year. After that he says the big goal is to get prices down. Its initial models cost about $169,000. The company aims to have one priced closer to $77,000 from next year. With Tesla's flagship Model S design now nine years old, analysts say premium car buyers may be hungry for something new.

  • JPMorgan’s Texas Muni Work Becomes Latest Culture War Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest U.S. bank says it’s being shut out of underwriting municipal-bond deals in Texas after the state enacted a law banning government work with banks that limit business with the firearms industry.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsHSBC Be

  • Fortress to Finalize Financing Plans for $8 Billion Vegas Rail Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Brightline Holdings, Fortress Investment Group’s rail company, will finalize the financing plans for its $8 billion project laying train tracks to Las Vegas from southern California within the next six months, Chief Executive Officer Michael Reininger said during a press briefing Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • The workers who fuel the global supply chain warned of a possible 'systems collapse' if solutions aren't found

    "Global supply chains are beginning to buckle as two years' worth of strain on transport workers take their toll," letter from industry groups said.