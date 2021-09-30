Lordstown to Sell Ohio Plant to Foxconn in $280 Million Deal

David Welch
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. agreed to partner with Foxconn Technology Group in a $280 million deal that has the startup selling its former General Motors Co. factory in Ohio to the Taiwanese company in exchange for cash while also receiving an equity investment.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Under terms of the transaction, Lordstown Motors will sell the Lordstown factory to Foxconn for about $230 million after buying it from GM for just $20 million two years ago. The maker of Apple’s iPhone will buy $50 million worth of common stock in its new partner and plans to assemble its Endurance electric pickup truck. The deal is contingent on the two sides reaching an agreement on manufacturing the pickup.

Lordstown shares jumped as much as 12% in late New York trading Thursday. During regular trading hours, the stock rose 8.4%, closing at $7.98 after Bloomberg had earlier reported a deal was in the works. It’s still down 60% for the year.

The accord gives both companies something they badly need. Lordstown Motors gets a partner that will hasten the startup’s move into large-scale production, which will help lower the high costs required to make EVs. Foxconn gets a plant in North America where it can build its open-source electric vehicle platform and do contract manufacturing for partners like Fisker Inc.

“It’s less about a facility sale than a strategic partnership,” Lordstown Motors Chief Executive Officer Dan Ninivaggi said in an interview. “You have to find a way to get scale in the auto industry. Foxconn has a vision. They’ve got enormous capabilities in manufacturing and they will be able to fill that plant faster than we could.”

The two companies are working on a manufacturing pact that would agree to a certain cost basis for the Endurance pickup. Lordstown Motors would pay a fee on top of that, Ninivaggi said. Foxconn will make the $50 million equity investment immediately regardless of what happens with talks for an assembly partnership.

The CEO said Lordstown Motors will keep its assembly lines that make the hub motors for each wheel of the Endurance and also the line that assembles the pickup’s battery pack.

Racing to Production

Lordstown is racing to get its Endurance pickup into production early next year. Even if the truck is well-received by customers, the company won’t fully utilize its Ohio factory anytime soon. So selling the facility and operating in parallel with Foxconn could help the company better leverage the plant where GM employed 10,000 people at its peak.

The company ousted Steve Burns, its founder and chief executive officer, in June over misstatements he made about Endurance orders. The company has repeatedly warned that its status as a going concern is in doubt less than a year after merging with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, to go public.

Burns’s successor, Ninivaggi, said in an interview last month that he was looking for partners to help the company take full advantage of a plant that was once the Mahoning Valley’s biggest industrial employer. He added he was exploring all options to raise money.

Lordstown Motors has been under investigations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department after an internal probe concluded that prior management made inaccurate statements about pre-orders for the Endurance. The company is pushing to start deliveries of the pickup next year.

GM’s decision in 2018 to close the plant was a blow to then-President Donald Trump, who a year earlier discouraged rally-goers in the region from selling their homes because of all the jobs he vowed to bring back. Democrats seized on the development as a symbol of unfulfilled promises Trump made to voters in a key battleground state.

Betting on EVs

Foxconn, meanwhile, is hoping to replicate its smartphone success by building clients’ electric vehicles from the chassis on up. It’s rapidly expanding the EV business as major tech companies from Apple to Xiaomi Corp. invest heavily in technologies for next-generation mobility. Over the past year, the Taiwanese company has launched an open EV platform, inked a manufacturing deal with Fisker and formed a partnership with Thailand’s state-owned conglomerate PTT Pcl.

Earlier this year, Chairman Young Liu of Foxconn’s flagship unit, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., said the company was considering creating an EV manufacturing facility in Wisconsin as its first U.S. automotive outpost. With Foxconn bulking up its automotive muscle, it’s seen as a contender in the race to make EVs for Apple.

The company has had a controversial history of bringing its manufacturing capabilities to the U.S. It originally committed to investing $10 billion in a Wisconsin facility in exchange for billions of dollars in possible subsidies, a project championed by then-President Trump. That vision was never realized, and Liu said earlier this year he’s trying to figure out what to make at the location.

One of the projects Foxconn will build at the Lordstown plant is Fisker Inc.’s Project Pear, which stands for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution, company CEO Henrik Fisker said in an interview. That model is scheduled to start production in the first quarter of 2024 with minimum planned production of 150,000 vehicles a year -- and eventually 250,000 annually, he said.

Fisker’s CEO said he doesn’t want to reveal too much about the design of his company’s Project Pear except to say that it will target young urban dwellers and sell at a starting price under $30,000.

“It doesn’t have a normal trunk or hatch,” he said. “It’s basically trying to come up with a really cool vehicle that could excite the new generation of buyers, but it fits in their lifestyle and budget. It would take people out of a Toyota Prius or BMW X1.”

(Updates with Fisker production plans from seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Eutelsat Confirms it Rejected $3.2 Billion Bid From Drahi

    (Bloomberg) -- Eutelsat SA rejected a takeover bid from billionaire Patrick Drahi that valued the satellite operator at 2.8 billion euros ($3.2 billion), the Paris-based company said Thursday. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe

  • Lordstown agrees to sell factory to Foxconn, which will also invest in EV maker; stock gains

    Lordstown Motors Corp. stock jumped Thursday as the electric pickup-truck maker agreed to work out a deal for its Ohio factory with Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group.

  • Generac Shareholder Alert

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Generac To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") (NYSE: GNRC) and reminds investors of the October 19, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a ...

  • Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Gold Rises 2%; Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Slide

    Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.74% to 34,136.80 while the NASDAQ rose 0.36% to 14,565.16. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.25% to 4,348.69. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 43,349,440 cases with around 695,110 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,739,980 cases and 448,060 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,399,540 COVID-19 cases with 596,120 deaths. In total, there were at least 233,286,300 cas

  • Closing Out the Quarter: Tech Rebounds a Bit but Supply Chain Issues Slam Bed, Bath & Beyond

    With Treasury yields losing a bit of their grip and volatility edging lower, stocks have a slight green tint this final morning of the quarter. Barring one of the greatest rallies ever, September is going to be a down month. A little progress in Washington’s budget battle overnight could help explain what’s going on so far today, but there’s still a long way to go before anyone can breathe easy about the D.C. situation. It looks like a shutdown might be avoided, but the debt ceiling is still loo

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City o

  • S&P Cites Progress as Banks Urged to Step Up: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese property shares rose as authorities urged financial institutions to help stabilize the rapidly cooling housing market and protect the rights of some homebuyers. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsChina Evergr

  • Fortress to Finalize Financing Plans for $8 Billion Vegas Rail Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Brightline Holdings, Fortress Investment Group’s rail company, will finalize the financing plans for its $8 billion project laying train tracks to Las Vegas from southern California within the next six months, Chief Executive Officer Michael Reininger said during a press briefing Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in

  • Why Teladoc Health Topped the Market on Thursday

    Bucking the downbeat trend of the broader stock market on Thursday, Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares eked out a slight gain on the day. Teladoc announced that it has ranked No. 1 among direct-to-consumer (DTC) companies in the very specific J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study. Teladoc added that it also took first place in all of the study's sub-categories.

  • Lordstown Pops As Potential Factory Sale Promises Much-Needed Cash Boost

    Sale of Lordstown's Ohio plant to Foxconn could give the troubled EV startup a much-needed cash boost. Lordstown stock jumped.

  • Fed Reverse Repo Use Hits $1.6 Trillion on Last Day of Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of money that investors are parking at a major Federal Reserve facility climbed to yet another all-time high on the final trading day of the third quarter, just as anxiety is growing that the U.S. could breach its borrowing limit next month.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China

  • Zoom, Five9 Scrap $14.7 Billion Deal as Investors Vote No

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Five9 Inc. scrapped their $14.7 billion merger agreement after a steep decline in Zoom’s shares slashed the deal’s value by almost a third, leading Five9 shareholders to reject the offer.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWh

  • Bill.com Finds Support

    Bill.com is holding up well after pricing a share offering last week.

  • Billionaires Get Help From China Move to Contain Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s purchase of a stake in a struggling regional bank from China Evergrande Group aimed at preventing contagion is also benefiting Shengjing Bank Co.’s investors, including some poker pals of Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • Wells Fargo must face shareholder fraud claims over its recovery from scandals

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge on Thursday rejected Wells Fargo & Co's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders about its ability to rebound from five years of scandals over its treatment of customers. The fourth-largest U.S. bank has operated since 2018 under consent orders from the Federal Reserve and two other U.S. financial regulators to improve governance and oversight, with the Fed also capping Wells Fargo's assets. Shareholders said bank officials falsely claimed in TV interviews, analyst calls and congressional testimony that the bank was mending its ways, when regulators actually viewed its progress as "deficient" and "unacceptable."

  • Why 2 EV Charging Stocks Face 'Offsetting Risks' To 'Outsized Opportunity'

    Electric vehicle charging stocks are among the key beneficiaries of the rapid EV transition underway currently, according to a BofA Securities analyst. The EV Charging Analyst: Ryan Greenwald maintained Neutral ratings on the shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) and EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO). The analyst has a $26 price target for ChargePoint and $11 price target for EVgo. The EV Charging Thesis: The Biden administration's top priorities include robust funding for EV charging infras

  • Rolls-Royce’s Best Month Since November Sparks Recovery Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureRolls-Royce Holdings Plc is making steps toward recovery and the market is noticing. The stock is on track for its best month since November, buoyed by the easing of U.S. travel restrictions,

  • Virgin Galactic cleared to resume flights, Lordstown to sell Ohio plant, Carmax’s earnings miss

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down the latest early market movers, which include: Virgin Galactic receiving authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration to resume launches, Lordstown experiencing a boost in its stock after the company revealed plans to sell its Ohio plant to Foxconn, and Carmax taking a tumble in shares after reporting an earnings miss.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Eyes Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • DraftKings (DKNG) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

    DraftKings (DKNG) closed the most recent trading day at $48.16, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session.