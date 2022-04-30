Lorenzo Neal, a Fresno State and NFL great, is arrested on DUI charge in Idaho

Former Fresno State and NFL great Lorenzo Neal was arrested early Saturday in Idaho on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a report by the Idaho Statesman.

Neal, 51, also a Lemoore High alum who played fullback in the NFL for 16 seasons, was booked at 12:28 a.m. Saturday by the Garden City Police Department, according to Ada County, Idaho, Jail records.

If convicted, it would be the second DUI offense for Neal, who pleaded no contest in 2012 in Fresno County Superior Court after he was arrested in 2011 following a crash in his pickup north of Clovis.

During a traffic stop in Garden City, Idaho, Neal exhibited signs of impairment and was taken into custody on a driving under the influence charge, Sgt. Rob Haynie, a watch commander at the Garden City Police Department, told the Boise newspaper by phone.

Neal played fullback in the NFL for the New Orleans Saints, San Diego Chargers and several other teams. He retired from professional football in 2008.

The Fresno County arrest happened July 4, 2011, according to the California Highway Patrol, in the 4400 block of Copper Avenue near North Minnewawa Avenue. “He basically just ran off the road and hit a pole,” CHP spokesman Alex Reyes said in a report at the time. Neal was cited and released at the scene to a friend.