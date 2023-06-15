Loretta Claiborne assault: Police arrest man in attack on Special Olympics spokesperson

York City Police have arrested a man they allege assaulted York County icon Loretta Claiborne last weekend.

Damon Cole has been charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief, according to a news release.

Police say they were able to identify Cole with help from the public, the release states.

Police obtained a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday, and he turned himself in to the York County Sheriff's Office Central Booking, the release states.

Claiborne was riding her bike home on Saturday when a man threw a large object at her, longtime friend and advocate Roxanne Dubbs said earlier this week. Claiborne ducked and it whizzed over her head.

He then reportedly charged her and knocked her off her bike, Dubbs said. Claiborne suffered abrasions to her hand, elbow and knee.

Claiborne is an international spokesperson for Special Olympics.

Check back later as this is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York PA police arrest man in assault on Loretta Claiborne