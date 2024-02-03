Lori Ann Reigert Memorial Scholarship announced at Lakeland Community College

Feb. 3—A Lakeland Community College alumna and the great-granddaughter of Alta Reigert, one of the institution's early trustees, is being remembered at the school.

Lori Ann Reigert lost her battle with cancer in 2016. Now, John and Eileen Reigert have committed a $100,000 gift to The Lakeland Foundation in memory of their daughter to establish the "Lori Ann Reigert Class of 1997 Memorial Scholarship."

The scholarship is designed to financially assist full-time Lakeland students enrolled in an associate of arts degree program with a concentration in communications studies.

Officials noted that the scholarship includes funds available for immediate use until the endowed scholarship fund generates sufficient interest on investments to begin disbursements.

"This extremely generous gift made by Mr. And Mrs. Reigert in memory of Lori Ann will provide our students, now, and in future generations, with resources and inspiration to persist in their educational goals," said Greg Sanders, executive director of the foundation and vice president for institutional advancement.

"The Lakeland Foundation is honored to have the Reigert family's support," he added.

After graduating from Lakeland with an associate of arts degree in general studies, Reigert continued her education at Ohio State University and became a regionally and nationally recognized sales and marketing professional.

In addition, she was an active volunteer and fundraiser for charitable efforts and organizations, Sanders noted.

"She personified Lakeland's ideals of excellence, achievement, and service to others, becoming an inspiration to students and the Lakeland community," he added.

In addition to the scholarship, the Lakeland Board of Trustees approved a resolution last October naming the plaza, located adjacent to the northwest entrance of the H-Building on Lakeland's campus, the "Lori Ann Reigert Class of 1997 Memorial Plaza," which is marked by a plaque with her image.

"We are forever thankful that, at Lakeland, Lori was inspired to begin her journey of self-fulfillment that led her to a successful business career and a personal life of high character, selfless compassion, and a commitment to make the world a better place," the Reigerts shared in a statement with the board.

"It would be our daughter's greatest wish that her endowed scholarship will help other Lakeland students to be inspired to start their own journey to a successful and wonderful life."