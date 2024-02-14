Lori Camp announces campaign for 2nd District

Feb. 13—SOUTH BEND — Lori Camp has announced she will be running for U.S. Representative for the 2nd District of Indiana as a Democrat.

Camp is a lifelong resident of South Bend. She is a 1985 graduate of James Whitcomb Riley High School. Camp went on to earn a degree in Criminal Justice from IU South Bend. Camp is currently the operations and training manager as well as the vendor compliance coordinator for Donnell Systems, a small software firm in South Bend.

In the past, Camp has served on the South Bend Community Schools Magnet School Task Force, which helped the district determine how the magnet programs could be improved. For the past six years, Camp has also volunteered her time as a dive and gymnastics teams coach for South Bend Adams and Mishawaka High Schools.

Camp stated in a press release she is eager to continue her service to her community as the next U.S. representative for the 2nd District.

Camp is running for Congress, the press release reads, "to instill our good Hoosier values of honesty and integrity to the floor of the House of Representatives. Coaching high school athletes has prepared her for the wild antics we all have seen in Washington, D.C. Like any good coach, Lori will bring out the best in each of us so we can win together.

"Lori firmly believes that healthcare, especially reproductive healthcare, is a freedom that must be restored and protected at the national level. In addition, Lori will work in a bipartisan way to bring security and compassionate immigration reform to our southern border. Lori knows your freedom and security are your fundamental rights, and she will not play politics with your body and/or your safety.

"As a small business professional, Lori will continue working for Main Street, not Wall Street. Lori Camp is your next-door neighbor. Every single vote she casts will be for you. Her heart and soul is in the union backed middle class neighborhoods of North Central Indiana. She will represent you, not the billionaires."

To contact Lori's campaign, write to info@campforcongress.com.