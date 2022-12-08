Lori Harvey Makes Men Sign NDAs With $1M Penalties Before Dating

Lori Harvey is one of the most desirable women in the game, and she’s always seen with some fly gentlemen. She has also succeeded in keeping her romantic relationships under wraps until she publicly boasts about them.

According to rumors, she attributes her success to a set of guidelines she has for any potential love interest. Close associates say that the social media celebrity requires all possible dates to sign a legally binding nondisclosure agreement before she gives them any serious consideration.

“Lori makes [all the men] sign an NDA” to ensure the privacy of their conversations, one of the friends has told Media Take Out.

The confidant revealed that the agreement forbids the suitor to show the friend’s photos or read the friend’s messages to anyone. The parties are also barred from capturing any screens of their discussions or communications, including video chats.

If the men choose to defy the agreement, they will face some pretty serious ramifications. The insider also said the “airtight” agreement contained a million-dollar penalty for any breach and was drawn up by the same leading Los Angeles law firm responsible for Drake’s notorious nondisclosure agreements.

“Anyone who wants to date Lori has to sign it,” the friend said.

Not a single man is exempt, and any of Harvey’s male celebrity friends who signed the agreement have chosen to remain nameless.

Between the end of 2020 and the beginning of this year, Harvey was fairly at ease displaying her relationship with Michael B. Jordan in public, Aceshowbiz reports. The couple’s breakup was confirmed by her father, Steve Harvey, in June. He expressed that while Michael is indeed a “nice man,” he is “team Lori, 10000%.”

“Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing,” he said.

“As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do,” the comedian added on his June 6 episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

John Boyega, Damson Idris and most recently, Jonathan Majors have all been linked to the stunning 25-year-old woman. Lori and her ex-boyfriend Future were spotted together in Miami in November.