Lori Kloos: To a higher degree

“Wow, St. Cloud Technical and Community College is the best-kept secret.”

When we provide tours to business, industry, and community partners who have not had an opportunity to explore and learn about St. Cloud Technical and Community College, this is sometimes the reaction that we receive.

“We had no idea of all the options and program selections for students. And your faculty and staff are outstanding,” is another sentiment that often follows.

Lori Kloos

We completely agree that at SCTCC students have tremendous options, a variety of academic pathways, and outstanding support from faculty and staff. However, we certainly do NOT want to be the “best-kept secret” in our community.

In fact, we want to ensure that every potential student has the opportunity to learn about what SCTCC offers and every potential employer and community partner has the opportunity to get to know our students and realize the tremendous skills and strengths SCTCC students bring to the table upon completion of their credentials.

We are always excited when we hear affirmations that we are NOT a well-kept secret. We especially like to hear of our students’ success and the impact they make when they enter the workforce. Our relationships with, and support from, area business, industry, and community partnerships are critical and provide the pathways for our students’ success. Ensuring that we work with our community members to adapt and expand our academic programs to meet their workforce needs is imperative and why we have 33 program advisory committees as just one mechanism to hear and respond to those needs.

Recent examples of positive affirmations resulting from such partnerships include Jon Pearson, president of Momentum Truck Group, in his feature and interview in the latest issue of the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce Business Central publication. When speaking about SCTCC’s Medium Heavy Truck Diesel Tech program, Mr. Pearson shared, “Over 50 percent of our technicians for many, many years have come through SCTCC. We really consider them a part of our business. They are part of the growth that we have. Their success and our success are really tied together.”

We couldn’t agree more. We value Mr. Pearson’s commitment to and partnership with SCTCC. We are the community’s college and Mr. Pearson couldn’t have stated it better. Our College and student success is directly tied to the collective success of our community and our region. I’ve said it before in previous articles, but it’s worth reiterating: With 99% of graduates who seek a job in their field of study finding employment, SCTCC graduates continue to provide the skilled labor and talent needed to ensure our economic vitality and quality of life for the region.

Another community partnership that demonstrates the value of collaboration from both a community and academic training experience is the teamwork between our Electrical students, Tech High School students, Habitat for Humanity, and Design Electric. SCTCC students recently completed wiring the Habitat for Humanity house project located at Tech High School. This is one of three house projects the SCTCC Electrical class is working on this academic year. Design Electric generously donated the materials needed for the Habitat for Humanity project. Real-world experience, collaboration with our area high schools, helping to meet community needs, and industry support wrapped up in one project is worthy of sharing.

It's not only community partnerships where our students serve and shine. It’s also the impact SCTCC students have on the lives of Central Minnesotans. Case in point, two recent graduates of SCTCC’s Licensed Practical Nursing program, Micayla Jordan and Levi Werp, went to lunch after their nursing simulation lab last October. Upon entering the restaurant, they noticed a man experiencing a medical emergency. They immediately started CPR chest compressions, called 911, and took turns talking with the first responders as they were in route, all the while continuing compressions.

Jenny Knaack, director of nursing, received a call from a responding firefighter after the individual was transported to the hospital. She said, “They asked if I would let the students know that their immediate efforts initiating CPR and calling 911 saved a man’s life, and I was honored to share the message with both Micayla and Levi and celebrate. They are fantastic students and will do amazing things in nursing.”

One of the students’ faculty members, Dawn Straley, captured the essence of these and other SCTCC students when she shared, “They not only addressed the individual’s physical needs but saw this person as a person and worked to care for their spiritual and emotional needs as well. As a seasoned nurse myself, this is what really impacted me and impressed me so much with these students.”

SCTCC and student success a well-kept secret? We certainly hope not but be assured that we will continue to share these and other stories of student success, community partnership, and the impact of our students and alumni as they flourish, thrive, and continue to make Central Minnesota an outstanding community that we all enjoy and benefit from. In fact, SCTCC students and alumni have been doing just that for seventy-five years. And the examples shared above are only a few of many, many stories of the positive impact of our students, alumni, and community partners in Central Minnesota and beyond. The best way to find SCTCC stories is to follow the College on Facebook or Instagram. If you don’t have an account, you can always visit sctcc.edu/stories.

If you’ve been a part of our SCTCC story, please don’t keep it a secret. We would love to hear about the difference you’re making in our community, our State of Minnesota, our nation, and our world.

— This is the opinion of St. Cloud Tech and Community College President Lori Kloos. To A Higher Degree is published the fourth Sunday of the month and rotates among the three presidents of the largest Central Minnesota higher education institutions.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Lori Kloos: To a higher degree