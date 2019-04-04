Chicago elects Lori Lightfoot as first gay and first black female mayor in city’s history

CHICAGO — Voters in Chicago on Tuesday elected former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot to become their next mayor, making Chicago the largest city to elect an African-American woman as its top elected official.

With votes in 95% of precincts counted, Lightfoot had 73.7% of the vote and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle 26.3%.

The win by Lightfoot, who identifies as a lesbian and will be Chicago’s first woman of color to serve as mayor, also means the Windy City is the biggest U.S. city to pick an openly gay mayor.

"Out there tonight, a lot of little girls and boys are watching," Lightfoot said in her victory speech. "They are watching us and they are seeing the beginning of something, well, a little bit different. They are seeing a city reborn. A city where it doesn't matter what color you are . . . where it doesn't matter who you love, just as long as you love."

Lightfoot, who has never held elected office, easily defeated Preckwinkle, who is one of Chicago’s most prominent politicians. Lightfoot beat Preckwinkle in each of the city's 50 wards.

In a city weighed down by myriad problems—economic inequality, persistent gun violence in pockets of the city, $28 billion in unfunded pension obligations and endemic political corruption—Lightfoot made the case to voters that she was the outsider that Chicago needs to shake things up.

Chicago has had a large African American population for much of its history, but only two of the city’s 55 mayors have been black: Harold Washington from 1983 to 1987 and Eugene Sawyer from 1987 to 1989. Only one woman, Jane Byrne, has held the mayor’s office, from 1979 to 1983.

Lightfoot will succeed Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who announced in September that he would not seek a third term in office.

She stunned Chicago in the first round of voting five weeks ago by finishing ahead of the entire 14-candidate field. Since no candidate won a majority of the vote, Lightfoot and Preckwinkle, the top two vote-getters, advanced to Tuesday’s runoff.

Lightfoot, 56, finished sixth in fundraising but topped the crowded field of candidates during the first round of voting. She billed herself as a change agent who could best battle the city’s longtime problem of corruption.

On many of the central issues, Lightfoot and Preckwinkle held similar positions, and both called themselves progressives.

Both said they supported some form of a real estate transaction tax to help generate revenue for the cash-strapped city. Lightfoot and Preckwinkle said they opposed pursuing an amendment to the state constitution to reduce pension benefits for city workers and retirees.

And they agreed that reducing the city’s gun violence epidemic would require multiple remedies, including investments in economically distressed neighborhoods and improving schools in some of the most violence-plagued areas.

Addressing supporters Tuesday evening, Lightfoot repeated campaign promises to pour attention into Chicago's 77 neighborhoods and take on the tough challenges that have led to the city losing tens of thousands of residents over the last decade from predominantly black neighborhoods.

“A shrinking city, which is where we are right now, just will not do,” Lightfoot said. “To thrive, Chicago must grow. It simply must.”

Some on Chicago’s political left remain suspicious of Lightfoot.

While she never served in elected office, Lightfoot received appointments from Mayors Emanuel and Richard M. Daley. She served as president of the Chicago Police Board, headed the police department Office of Professional Standards and the city’s Police Accountability Task Force.

Both the police board and Office of Professional Standards have faced criticism. Some say the oversight agencies were feckless organizations that rarely took action against Chicago police officers for misconduct.

“There is genuine confusion in this moment of what it means to be progressive,” said Emma Tai, executive director of the group United Working Families. “We’re in this moment when most of the candidates—regardless of the past positions they’ve taken or work that they’ve done—were running as far from Rahm Emanuel’s record as they could. That’s not the same thing as being progressive.”