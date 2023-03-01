Lori Lightfoot's Resounding Loss in Chicago Holds Lessons for Democrats Everywhere

102

Chicago voters for the first time since 1989 denied an incumbent mayor re-election. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a 60-year-old former federal prosecutor who became the first Black woman and the first openly gay person to lead America’s third-biggest city, failed to advance to an April 4 runoff after carrying each of the city’s 50 wards just four years ago.

Recommended Stories