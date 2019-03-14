Lori Loughlin dropped from Hallmark channel roles after cheating scandal

FILE PHOTO: Actress Lori Loughlin arrives at the People's Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Crown Media Family Networks, the company that owns the Hallmark cable channel, stopped working with its "Garage Sale Mysteries" star, Lori Loughlin, after she was charged in a college admissions scandal, it said on Thursday.

"We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels" involving the actress, the company said in a statement.

Hallmark's announcement follows an earlier one from LVMH's Sephora beauty chain, which said it was ending its partnership with Loughlin's daughter, Olivia.

Olivia Giannulli, the 19-year-old daughter of "Full House" actress Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, is a social media "influencer" who goes by the name Olivia Jade online.

Products from her makeup collaboration had been removed from Sephora's website by Thursday afternoon. It was not immediately clear whether her products were available in stores.

"After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately," a Sephora representative wrote in an email on Thursday.

A representative for Olivia Giannulli could not immediately be reached for comment.

Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were accused on Tuesday of paying bribes of $500,000 in a scheme that involved cheating on college entrance exams to help their daughter and another daughter, Isabella Giannulli, get into the University of Southern California, according to court documents.

Loughlin and her husband were taken into federal custody and later released on separate $1 million bonds on Wednesday.





