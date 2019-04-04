Loughlin, Huffman make court appearance over college scandal as fans, critics chant outside

BOSTON – Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were in a federal courtroom here Wednesday for their initial appearance before a judge on felony charges that they bribed and cheated to get their daughters admitted to elite colleges. As expected, they said little, did not enter pleas and were released on bail.

The two "Hollywood defendants," the most famous of a group of nearly three-dozen parents charged in a wide-ranging college admissions cheating scandal, were in court for separate first appearances before federal Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley at afternoon hearings that lasted only minutes.

They arrived and left separately to very different receptions except for the media scrum. Huffman's arrival was relatively quiet. Loughlin's arrival featured chanting fans and detractors. Huffman arrived hours before the hearings started, Loughlin right before they were to begin.

Huffman's Oscar-nominated husband, William H. Macy, did not accompany her. He was not charged in the case but the FBI affidavit describing their alleged crimes said Huffman's "spouse" participated in a scheme to falsely inflate their daughter's college entrance exam score by paying $15,000 to arrange for a test monitor to correct wrong answers.

Although he was hard to see amidst her legal team and bodyguards, Loughlin was accompanied by her husband and co-defendant, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli; they are charged with paying $500,000 bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew athletes even though neither participated in the sport.

Both actresses spent a few minutes before the judge, answered a few routine questions, and left with instructions on the conditions for their release, including restrictions on travel, that were set last month when they were arrested in Los Angeles. Neither they nor their lawyers spoke to reporters.

In the courtroom, Huffman, wearing over-sized eyeglasses throughout her appearance, was emotionless. Loughlin, by contrast, was smiling as she walked into the courtroom, seemingly in good spirits through most of her appearance.

Loughlin's arrival was a much bigger scene, with scores of fans, reporters and spectators, news drones and helicopters overhead, and many police officers in attendance. Dressed in a tan-peach pantsuit and surrounded by security, she was greeted by loud cheers and screams of "We love you, Lori!"

Unlike Huffman, Loughlin smiled and waved at the fans, some of whom called out to "Aunt Becky" as she walked towards the courthouse door.

Still no sign of Lori, but two student protesters from Emerson are here: “Lori, pls pay my tuition after you get out of prison (of course).” pic.twitter.com/hSffy2eP2p — Patrick Ryan (@PatRyanWrites) April 3, 2019

At least some detractors were on hand, too: One woman was heard shouting, "Lori, Lori, Lori, pay for my tuition, Lori!" Another pair of women, from Emerson College, held up signs reading, "Lori, pls pay my tuition after you get out of prison (of course).”

Inside, reporters who shared an elevator with Loughlin noted she was smiling the whole time but didn’t say anything.

In the courtroom, she and Giannulli sat next to each other. When Loughlin's case was called, she walked to the front of the courtroom straight-faced but calm. When she sat down next to her legal team, she smiled and shook hands with everyone at the table with her.

As is routine at a first appearance, the judge asked her questions about whether she understands the charges and the terms of her conditions of release. She answered, "Yes, your honor," and "Yes, I did." She had already turned over her passport to a pretrial supervisor in California and it will remain there.