Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman Indicted in Sweeping College Bribery Scheme. Here Are the Biggest Allegations and What to Know

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were among 50 people indicted Tuesday by federal prosecutors for allegedly conspiring to bribe college sports coaches, test proctors and other individuals to get their children admitted to elite universities.

The sensational conspiracy, dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” by the FBI, is the largest college admissions scheme the Department of Justice has ever prosecuted, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said when he announced the charges in a press conference. Sports coaches and professionals from multiple universities were indicted, along with SAT and ACT examination administrators and employees from a college counseling and preparation business. Thirty-three parents, including Loughlin and Huffman, were charged in the scheme, which prosecutors say ran from 2011 until 2019.

At the forefront of the investigation is defendant William Singer, the owner of The Edge College & Career Network (also called The Key), a for-profit college preparation and counseling program, and CEO of Key Worldwide Foundation (KWF), the company’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Singer, who allegedly made $25 million from parents since 2011, has pleaded guilty to racketeering, money laundering, fraud and obstruction of justice charges.

Three cooperating witnesses provided accounts to build the case, all of whom pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy.

Here’s what you should know about the admissions scandal:

William Singer, “The Key” and KWF

The indictment claims that The Key, based in Newport Beach, Calif., was a facade for William Singer to facilitate briberies of college sports coaches and standardized test cheating. Parents would pay non-taxed donations to the non-profit organization, KWF, to keep up the scheme, which promoted itself as a college preparation and counseling program.

Singer pleaded guilty to the four counts of his indictment on Tuesday. He has been cooperating with federal investigators in the case since September 2018, The New York Times reports.

Employees of The Key helped parents reschedule exams to ensure third party test-fixers or test-takers could be present, as well as directly facilitating or helping parents facilitate bribes of university officials, the complaint says. A representative for The Key did not immediately return a request for comment.

None of the students involved with The Key are charged, and it’s believed that many of them were not aware of the false pretenses under which they were entering college, authorities said.

Lori Loughlin’s charges

Lori Loughlin, who rose to fame with her role as Aunt Becky on the acclaimed series Full House between 1988 and 1995, was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, also known as wire fraud, by the Central District of California. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was indicted on the same charges.

The criminal complaint, unsealed on Tuesday, alleges that Loughlin and Giannulli (referenced as the Giannullis throughout the complaint) paid bribes totaling $500,000 “in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team.” But the Giannullis’ two daughters — Isabella, 20, and Olivia, 19 — never participated in crew, competitively or otherwise, according to the complaint. It is not apparent whether either of the Giannulli children knew of the allegations in the complaint.

Loughlin’s team declined to comment. A representative for Giannulli could not immediately be reached.

Olivia Giannulli, who has nearly 2 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, Olivia Jade, came under fire last year for saying that she was only at USC for the partying, rather than the education. “I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend,” she said in the video, citing her busy work schedule. (She works with companies to create sponsored content and now has a collection with Sephora.) “But I do want the experience of, like, game days, partying,” she said.

Olivia Jade later apologized for her comments in a separate video. “I’m sorry for anyone I offended by saying that,” she said.

