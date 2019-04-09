Lori Loughlin indicted by federal grand jury, charged with money laundering

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband were among 16 parents involved in the college admissions cheating scam who were indicted by a federal grand jury, which added a money laundering charge to their legal woes, federal authorities announced Tuesday.

The parents, including Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, "were charged today in Boston in a second superseding indictment with conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering in connection with a scheme to use bribery to cheat on college entrance exams and to facilitate their children’s admission to selective colleges and universities as purported athletic recruits," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston announced.

Loughlin and Giannulli, who were among a total of nearly three-dozen parents arrested last month on mail-fraud charges in a criminal complaint, are accused of conspiring with scam mastermid William “Rick” Singer, 58, of Newport Beach, Calif., and others, to bribe college officials and coaches, and to artificially inflate entrance exam scores, in order to get their children admitted to elite colleges and universities.

Prosecutors said the second superseding indictment also charges the defendants with conspiring to launder bribes and other payments in connection with the fraud, by funneling them through Singer’s purported charity and his for-profit corporation, as well as by transferring money into the United States, from outside the country, for the purpose of promoting the fraud scheme.

Neither Loughlin nor Giannulli nor their legal team responded to messages from USA TODAY.

A superseding indictment means the original indictment was amended or updated, says James Cohen, a law professor at Fordham University in New York. “Sometimes charges are added or subtracted and other times you have defendants that are added or subtracted,” he said.

The bottom line for Loughlin and the rest: This is as about as good as it’s going to get in terms of a plea agreement, he said. The addition of a money-laundering charge means any defendant hoping to be "within striking distance" of a no-prison sentence will probably be disappointed.

"If you think you’re gonna get down to a guideline range where you’re likely to get probation, forget it," Cohen said. "Or (prosecutors) may say, ‘This is as close as you’re gonna get. You might get probation but we’re not going any lower. In fact, the offers are only going to get worse.' "

Under the usual procedures, the next step for these 16 parents will be to appear at an arraignment where they will enter a plea or guilty or not guilty. Then a trial date would be set by the court.

But even before they are arraigned, the parents could still agree to plead guilty under a plea agreement worked out with prosecutors, as 13 parents did Monday, including actress Felicity Huffman.

The announcement of those plea agreements heightened the pressure on Loughlin and those parents who have not done the same. A federal grand jury indictment, with an additional federal charge added to the tally, further bumps up the pressure.

"This absolutely places pressure on the defendants who have not pleaded," says Adam Citron, a former state prosecutor-turned-defense attorney in New York. "They now see that the window to agree to the plea deal is fast closing...with the risk of a withdrawn plea offer. Presumably any plea deal post-indictment will not be as favorable."

The charge of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, plus hefty fines. The charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and even heftier fines.

“The money-laundering charge makes it a more serious offense for anyone who is convicted of it – and that includes guilty pleas,” Cohen says. “The guidelines on money laundering are tougher than just plain fraud.”

He noted that the updated indictment also includes forfeiture allegations, which means prosecutors plan to seize the bribe money allegedly funneled through Singer. “They're looking for money,” Cohen said. “They want to make sure it doesn’t go back to any of these (defendants), and that will be in addition to any fines (imposed)."