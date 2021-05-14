Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli ask court for travel permission to Mexico

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are asking a federal judge to grant them permission to jet set down to Mexico for a family vacation.

The husband and wife duo, who each recently finished individual prison sentences for their roles in the infamous college admissions scandal, filed court documents through their attorneys seeking approval to travel to San Jose del Cabo for the period of a week in June. The couple argues the court should say yes as they claim they’ve been abiding by the conditions of their supervised releases, according to legal filings obtained by Page Six and TMZ.

"Ms. Loughlin has remained in compliance during her term of supervised release. According to the Central District of California, Ms. Loughlin has presented respectfully and cooperatively in all interactions with her Probation Officer," Loughlin’s request states, per Page Six.

According to TMZ, the "Full House" actress, 56, and fashion designer, 57, have already secured permission from their respective probation officers to leave the country and say all they’re missing now is a stamp of approval from the judge.

Back in August, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters recruited onto the University of Southern California crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

In a plea agreement, Loughlin agreed to serve two months in prison and pay a $150,000 fine, along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli agreed to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, in addition to a five-month sentence.

Loughlin was released from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Dublin, Calif., back on Dec. 28.

Meanwhile, Giannulli spent five months at a federal prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, Calif., and was released in early April.

After the two were officially released, they also indicated their desire to leave Los Angeles for a fresh start in Idaho in order to work on their marriage, a source told Us Weekly last month.

"They recently downsized from their spacious home in Bel Air, which overlooked the Bel-Air Country Club, to a smaller home in the guard-gated community of Hidden Hills," the insider claimed.

The source added how the couple was worried their two daughters Olivia and Isabella needed support but now since both girls have moved out, Loughlin and Giannulli feel it's time to reconnect out of town.

"Both girls have their own places and are trying to lead a normal life with their own friends and business opportunities," the source explained. "They can start anew and work on their marriage together as the whole college scandal has taken a toll on both of them, as well as their marriage."

Attorneys for the pair did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.