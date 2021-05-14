Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli ask court for travel permission to Mexico

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julius Young
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are asking a federal judge to grant them permission to jet set down to Mexico for a family vacation.

The husband and wife duo, who each recently finished individual prison sentences for their roles in the infamous college admissions scandal, filed court documents through their attorneys seeking approval to travel to San Jose del Cabo for the period of a week in June. The couple argues the court should say yes as they claim they’ve been abiding by the conditions of their supervised releases, according to legal filings obtained by Page Six and TMZ.

"Ms. Loughlin has remained in compliance during her term of supervised release. According to the Central District of California, Ms. Loughlin has presented respectfully and cooperatively in all interactions with her Probation Officer," Loughlin’s request states, per Page Six.

According to TMZ, the "Full House" actress, 56, and fashion designer, 57, have already secured permission from their respective probation officers to leave the country and say all they’re missing now is a stamp of approval from the judge.

Back in August, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters recruited onto the University of Southern California crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

LORI LOUGHLIN GRANTED RETURN OF PASSPORT BY JUDGE IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS CASE

In a plea agreement, Loughlin agreed to serve two months in prison and pay a $150,000 fine, along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli agreed to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, in addition to a five-month sentence.

Loughlin was released from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Dublin, Calif., back on Dec. 28.

OLIVIA JADE GIANNULLI RECALLS BEING 'PUBLICLY SHAMED' FOR LORI LOUGHLIN, MOSSIMO GIANNULLI'S SCANDAL

Meanwhile, Giannulli spent five months at a federal prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, Calif., and was released in early April.

After the two were officially released, they also indicated their desire to leave Los Angeles for a fresh start in Idaho in order to work on their marriage, a source told Us Weekly last month.

"They recently downsized from their spacious home in Bel Air, which overlooked the Bel-Air Country Club, to a smaller home in the guard-gated community of Hidden Hills," the insider claimed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The source added how the couple was worried their two daughters Olivia and Isabella needed support but now since both girls have moved out, Loughlin and Giannulli feel it's time to reconnect out of town.

"Both girls have their own places and are trying to lead a normal life with their own friends and business opportunities," the source explained. "They can start anew and work on their marriage together as the whole college scandal has taken a toll on both of them, as well as their marriage."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Attorneys for the pair did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Scottish police free men held by UK immigration force

    Scottish police ordered the release on Thursday of two Indian men who had been detained by British immigration officials, after hundreds of protesters in Glasgow blocked the path of a van carrying the detainees. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who wants to wrest immigration powers from the United Kingdom government, welcomed the police force's actions and blamed the British government for what she called a "dangerous situation". Video footage showed the two men emerging from the back of a van belonging to Britain's interior ministry, which sets immigration rules for the whole United Kingdom.

  • Prince Harry and neighbor Orlando Bloom 'keep in contact' to warn each other about nearby paparazzi

    In an interview on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Prince Harry revealed how he and neighbor Orlando Bloom help each other avoid paparazzi.

  • Prince Harry and Orlando Bloom Warn Each Other of Paparazzi in Their Montecito Neighborhood

    "You walk around feeling a little bit more free," Harry said of relocating with Meghan Markle to California

  • Dolly Parton's "From Here to the Moon and Back" Is The Sweetest Tribute to Her Husband Carl

    "From here to the moon and back / Who else in this world will love you like that?"

  • Uber driver stabbed several times by passenger during carjacking in downtown Grapevine

    A search continued for the carjacking suspect.

  • Jill Duggar Dillard Poses in Swimwear as She Gets Ready for Summer: 'It's Almost That Time of Year'

    The mom of two, 29, posted a series of photos on Instagram Wednesday, modeling some swimwear looks from a small business called ModLi

  • Congressional Republicans celebrate new CDC guidance by ditching masks

    Republicans in the U.S. Congress reacted jubilantly and removed their masks on Thursday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stop wearing face coverings even indoors in most cases. "Free at last," Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said as he left the chamber, according to a reporter for The New York Times, who tweeted out a photo of a maskless McConnell. Inside the Senate, Senator Susan Collins, also a Republican, was seen waving her mask in the air in celebration https://www.reuters.com/world/us/cdc-ease-mask-guidance-vaccinated-people-sources-2021-05-13.

  • Two men are dead after a pair of shootings in Durham

    Durham Police are investing a fatal shooting on Dearborn Drive and another on Lane Street that each left a man dead.

  • Dog of the day: The Dodgers aren't winning, and maybe the Marlins can cash a big ticket

    The Dodgers have been a far below-average baseball team for weeks.

  • The Duchess of Cambridge proves the statement collar blouse is here to stay

    If the recent re-wearing of her decade-old cream silk blouse taught us anything about the Duchess of Cambridge’s style, it’s that she knows a great classic when she sees one. Spotting a timeless piece that you can dust off 12 years later and which still looks just as chic is no mean feat, particularly when it's from the high street, as her Whistles blouse was. Yet Kate’s wardrobe is full of such timeless buys - from navy J.Crew cigarette trousers to camel Massimo Dutti wool coats - but every now and then, she throws a fashion-forward curveball into the mix. Take Thursday’s look. For a visit to a children’s charity on the first stop of her and the Duke of Cambridge’s West Midlands tour, Kate sported a navy polka dot blouse. She paired it with coordinating navy separates - suede court heels, a Smythson clutch, a longline coat and flared trousers, and was pictured gardening and playing sports with the children at The Way Youth Zone in Wolverhampton. The £230 top in question is by American designer Tory Burch and has recently sold out. While it may sound like another classic buy, her silk blouse featured a contrasting plain collar with a sweet scalloped edge.

  • Glenn Close and Her Family on the Genetic Component of Mental Illness in Their Family

    Glenn Close, her sister Jessie Close and her nephew Calen Pick explore their family's genetic predisposition for mental illness in an interview with PEOPLE

  • Ellen claims workplace allegations blindsided her; celebrities called show a 'happy place'

    In sit-downs with the "Today" show's Savannah Guthrie and Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres talked about her talk show ending after next season.

  • Family members see kayak flip before man disappears under water, Texas police say

    Officials called it a “tragic accident.”

  • ‘Smallwood’ and ‘Good Sam’ Ordered to Series by CBS

    CBS has ordered a pair of series for the 2021-22 season, the comedy “Smallwood” and medical drama “Good Sam.” “Smallwood,” based on the real-life story of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, is being written by Mark Gross, who executive produces with David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James. Mark Cendrowski will direct. The logline reads: After being laid off from the assembly line at the GM factory, a seemingly ordinary man makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. Pete Holmes will star alongside Chi McBride and Katie Lowes. “Good Sam” stars Sophia Bush as a “talented yet stifled surgeon.” She embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard, who never acknowledged her talents — and also happens to be her father. Along with Bush, “Good Sam” stars Jason Isaacs, Edwin Hodge, Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Davi Santos, Omar Maskati and Wendy Crewson. Katie Wech will write and executive produce with Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein. Tamra Davis directed the pilot. CBS Studios is the studio for both. The pickups mean that CBS has decided to pass on Sarah Cooper’s “How to Be Successful” as well as “Ways and Means” and “Welcome to Georgia” Read original story ‘Smallwood’ and ‘Good Sam’ Ordered to Series by CBS At TheWrap

  • Delaware State University will use Biden's stimulus to cancel over $700,000 in student debt

    On average, $3,276 in student debt will be canceled for eligible borrowers: recent graduates who faced financial hardships during the pandemic.

  • José Abreu exits after a collision during White Sox’s 6-2 loss to Royals in Game 1 of doubleheader

    CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu left Game 1 of a doubleheader Friday against the Kansas City Royals after colliding with Hunter Dozier while racing in for a popup between home plate and first base. Dozier also exited the game, which the Royals won, 6-2, in front of 8,574 at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Sox (22-14) saw their winning streak end at six with the seven-inning ...

  • New Orleans Saints’ 2021 schedule

    See the full 17-game lineup

  • Ben Platt: Imagine

    Late Late Show guest Ben Platt shares a special performance of his song "Imagine."

  • How to smash your student loan debt

    Getting Rich host Carmen Perez paid off $57K of student loan debt in under three years - here's how she did it

  • Man duped couple into giving $1.3M for fake fabric company — to spend on porn, feds say

    The 48-year-old Maryland man accused of defrauding a Virginia couple pleaded guilty on the third day of his trial.