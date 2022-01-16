Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s Los Angeles-area home burglarized

Lori Loughlin, 57, and husband Mossimo Giannulli’s, 58, Los Angeles-area home was burglarized in early January, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to TODAY via email on Sunday.

The rep also reported that the couple and their daughters, Olivia Jade, 22, and Isabella Rose, 23, were not present when the house was broken into.

Although some items were taken from the property, the spokesperson told TODAY that the exact value of the possessions is currently unknown.

TODAY has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for further details about the incident and will update this post if they get back to us.

The burglary comes after the 2019 college admissions scandal in which Loughlin and her husband admitted to paying $500,000 in order to help their daughters Olivia and Isabella get admitted to the University of Southern California by falsely portraying them as rowing recruits. The actor plead guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud in addition to receiving a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service required to complete upon her release from prison.

Giannulli, who also plead guilty to an additional charge of conspiracy to commit honest services wire and mail fraud, served a five-month sentence, while Loughlin was sentenced to a two-month prison term and was released at the end of December 2020. She will continue to be under supervised release for two years after her served sentence.

Earlier this week, Loughlin released a statement reacting to the death of her “Full House” co-star Bob Saget following news of his sudden death at the age of 65.

“Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” Loughlin said in a statement to TODAY. “Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”