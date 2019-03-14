Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are worth a shocking amount of money

On Wednesday, March 13, Lori Loughlin surrendered herself to the FBI after being arrested in a shocking college admissions cheating scandal.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are being accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters admitted to University of Southern California as recruits to the school's rowing team (even though neither of the two girls have ever been rowers.)

Loughlin, who was out of the country at the time of her initial arrest, was released Wednesday afternoon after paying a $1 million bond.

Loughlin was granted permission to put her Bel Air home up as collateral ‘to secure the bond,’ according to TMZ, which was most recently listed for $35 million in 2017.

The pricey crime, pricey home and pricey bond posting all come with good reason — the couple’s total wealth exceeds far beyond the average person.

Loughlin, who began modeling at age 12, has had memorable roles on shows like ‘Spin City,’ ‘Seinfeld,' and ‘Summerland,’ which she both co-created and starred in.

Loughlin is most notably remembered for her role as Aunt Becky in the cult-classic show ‘Full House.’

Her work over the years has brought her net worth to an estimated $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is the fashion designer of namesake brand ‘Mossimo’ which is now sold exclusively at Target, after the company was sold to the Iconix Brand Group in 2006 for $135 million.

At its peak, Mossimo was sold in roughly 2,300 stores world wide, with a stock price topping a mind-blowing $50 per share that valued Gianulli’s personal equity stake in the company at around $50 million.

Today, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Giannulli is worth a whopping $80 million, putting the couple’s combined net worth at a mind-boggling $100 million.