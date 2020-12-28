Lori Loughlin released from prison after nearly 2 months

Nelson Oliveira, New York Daily News

Lori Loughlin has been released from prison after serving nearly two months behind bars for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal.

The “Full House” actress walked out of a federal correctional facility in Dublin, California, early Monday morning, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. She then had an emotional reunion with her daughters, Isabella Giannulli and YouTube star Olivia Jade, and seemed to be “beyond relieved” to be free again, sources close to the family told People magazine.

“It’s the most stressful thing she has ever dealt with,” one of the sources reportedly said.

Loughlin, 56, now must complete 100 hours of community service and spend two years in supervised release as part of her sentence. She and her husband, who’s serving five months at a separate California lockup, were sent to prison for paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters accepted into college as athletic recruits.

The actress pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud after a yearlong battle with federal prosecutors. She checked into Dublin’s low-security penitentiary on Oct. 30, about three weeks before husband Mossimo Giannulli surrendered to prison officials near Santa Barbara.

There was speculation Loughlin might be out of prison in time for Christmas since her original release date was Dec. 27, meaning it could be moved up to the closest weekday, as is usually the case when a release date falls on a weekend. Her official release date was eventually moved to the Monday after Christmas, which is still within her two-month prison term.

The high-profile spouses were among dozens of wealthy parents caught in the massive scandal, which came to light early last year following a lengthy investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts. The couple eventually admitted they bribed a college admissions consultant to create fake athletic profiles for their daughters.

The girls were eventually admitted to the University of Southern California as part of the school’s rowing team — even though they had no competitive experience in the sport.

Fellow actress Felicity Huffman, who was convicted in a similar scheme run by the same man, spent 11 days behind bars after admitting she paid $15,000 to rig her older daughter’s college entrance exam.

Mossimo Giannulli, 57, pleaded guilty to a more serious charge of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud. He began his sentence late last month and has already been placed in isolation because of COVID-19.

The disgraced fashion designer, who is serving his time in a low-security facility, was reportedly put in a medium-security prison cell, his son said in a recent Instagram post.

“The mental and physical damage being done from such isolation and treatment is wrong,” Gianni Giannulli wrote.

A legal source told People that the move was not punitive, but an effort to protect him after hundreds of prisoners were infected with COVID-19 this summer.

Mossimo Giannulli is set to leave the facility by April 17.

