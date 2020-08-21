Lori Loughlin sentenced to 2 months in prison for role in college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin is officially going to the big house for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The Full House star on Friday was sentenced to two months in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges stemming from what officials said was the largest college admissions scam the Department of Justice has prosecuted. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five months in prison on Friday.

Loughlin and Giannulli were charged last year as prosecutors said they paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into college by having them falsely designated as recruits to the University of Southern California's crew team. They initially pleaded not guilty, only to change course in May, when Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud as part of a plea deal under which she would serve two months with two years of supervised release, as well as perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $150,000 fine, The Associated Press reports. Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, and his plea deal called for him to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

Actress Felicity Huffman was one of the other high-profile names caught up in the college admissions scandal, pleading guilty after prosecutors said she paid $15,000 to have her daughter's SAT answers corrected. She served 11 days in prison last year.

