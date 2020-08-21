Lori Loughlin sentenced to two months in prison for college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Gets 5 Months in College Admissions Scandal





Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud

Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in federal prison Friday for her role in the college admissions scandal that rocked the country and the world of higher education last year.

The sentencing was in accordance with a plea deal the Full House star and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, who received a five-month prison sentence on Friday, struck with prosecutors. Loughlin will also pay a $150,000 fine and face two years of supervised release, with 100 hours of community service.

The couple was accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to pose their daughters as recruits for the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither of them ever participated in the sport. Both Loughlin and her husband pleaded guilty in May after maintaining their innocence for more than a year and moving to have the charges dismissed. Ultimately, Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

"I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process," Loughlin said after the sentencing was announced. "I wish I could go back and do things differently. I can only take responsibility and move forward," she continued, beginning to cry. "I am truly, profoundly, and deeply sorry. I’m ready to face the consequences and make amends.”

In the wake of the scandal, Netflix's Full House reboot Fuller House cut ties with the actress, as did the Hallmark Channel, where Loughlin had been a fixture of Christmas movies and the Garage Sale Mysteries franchise, as well as the series When Calls the Heart.

Story continues

Another celebrity parent, Felicity Huffman, pleaded guilty to charges in the admissions scandal last May. Huffman served 11 days in prison and was fined $30,000.

Related content: