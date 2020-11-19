Lori Louglin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, surrenders for prison sentence in college admissions case

Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli surrendered to federal prison officials Thursday to begin serving his five-month sentence in the college admissions bribery scandal.

Spotted this week sporting a radical new look with a beard and shaved head, Giannulli is expected to serve out his term at the Lompoc low-security penitentiary near Santa Barbara, California.

His wife, “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin, started her two-month sentence Oct. 30 at a similar low-security campus about four hours north in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Dublin.

The high-profile spouses were convicted of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits even though the daughters didn’t participate in the sport.

“I do deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others. I take full responsibility for my conduct,” Giannulli, 57, told the court during his sentencing in August.

He also was sentenced to pay a $250,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service and two years of supervised release.

“I made an awful decision,” Loughlin told the judge during her separate video sentencing the same day. “I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass.”

Loughlin, 56, is expected to finish her sentence just in time to be back home in Southern California for Christmas.

The glamorous couple was arguably the most famous pair charged in the sprawling sting, dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.”

Prison terms for other parents have ranged from a couple weeks, as was the case for “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman, to nine months.

Huffman, 57, admitted she paid $15,000 to rig her older daughter’s college entrance exam.

She walked out of custody two days early on a Friday under a policy that grants early release to inmates when their sentences are due to end on a weekend or holiday, federal prison officials said in a statement to the New York Daily News.

Story continues

———

©2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.