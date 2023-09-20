Lori Martin-Kingbird reappointed to governor's Young Women's Cabinet

Sep. 19—Cass Lake — Lori Martin-Kingbird of Cass Lake has been appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to the Young Women's Cabinet.

This is a reappointment for Martin-Kingbird,

who first joined the cabinet in 2022.

The cabinet is a part of the Young Women's Initiative of Minnesota, a partnership between the Governor's Office, the Women's Foundation of Minnesota and the YWCA.

The cabinet ensures that the work of Young Women's Initiative stays grounded in the lived experiences of young Black and Indigenous women, women of color and gender-expansive people with a focus on the community-specific challenges they face and solutions they've identified.

Martin-Kingbird's second term will begin on Sept. 20 and run through July 31, 2024.