Lori Vallow abruptly leaves court after trial hears of unbearable smell of JJ and Tylee’s bodies in Daybell pet cemetery

“Cult mom” Lori Vallow suddenly left the room where she is standing trial for the murders of her daughter and son after the court heard graphic details on how the children’s remains were recovered in a pet cemetery.

Ms Vallow’s ongoing trial in Boise, Idaho, was delayed on Tuesday when her defence attorneys asked Judge Steven Boyce for a moment to speak with their visibly upset client. Ms Vallow and the rest of the court had just returned from a lunch break after hearing disturbing details about the way her children JJ and Tylee were discovered buried on her doomsday preacher husband Chad Daybell’s property.

Testifying for the prosecution, Rexburg Police Detective Ray Hermosillo recounted the grisly scene investigators found on 9 June 2020, nearly nine months after his department first alerted the FBI of Ms Vallow’s refusal to disclose her children’s whereabouts.

Mr Hermosillo told jurors that JJ’s body was found wrapped in a plastic bag and duct tape. In another area of the property, investigators discovered burnt flesh and charred bones that were later confirmed to be Tylee’s remains.

The detective said every investigator at the scene could only work for a few minutes at a time due to the unbearable smell. Photos of Mr Daybell’s property that were admitted as evidence showed burnt bone fragments and teeth, and JJ’s body wrapped in black plastic.

Other images showed the wet soil where the bodies had been buried.

“The smell was so bad we had to take turns digging ... eventually we uncovered bits and pieces of Tylee, whom we assumed was Tylee, that had been burned,” Mr Hermosillo told the court. “There were pieces of bone, charred flesh, just globs of flesh that were falling apart.”

He added: “...It was very easy to identify that boy ... as the one we had been looking for, for the last eight months.”

Following Mr Hermosillo’s testimony, Judge Boyce called for a lunch break. But shortly after the court reconvened, Ms Vallow became shaken and his attorneys asked the judge for another recess so they could have a private discussion.

KSLTV5 journalist Lauren Steinbrecher reported that Ms Vallow’s eyes looked watery and red. Nate Eaton, news director of East Idaho News, said that Ms Vallow appeared “upset and sad.”

Reporters in the courtroom also noted that Ms Vallow seemed to show no emotion during Mr Hermosillo’s testimony, and only became upset afterwards.

Defence attorneys were seen stepping in and out of the room before Ms Vallow was eventually brought back inside. Her legal team argued that she should be excused from the afternoon portion of witness testimony due to her “fragile state of mind.”

Judge Boyce denied the request, saying that her presence is needed to ensure due process.