Lori Vallow's son arrested on suspicion of sex crimes in Arizona

The son of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is accused of killing two of her children, was arrested in Arizona on suspicion of sex crimes.

Colby Ryan, 26, was arrested on September 3 on two counts of domestic violence sexual assault. He has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail and was being held on $10,000 bail.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 10, Ryan's purported crimes happened on August 31, although the alleged victim did not report the incident until September 2.

Ryan went to the alleged victim's home and the two watched TV together before engaging in consensual romantic contact, according to investigators.

The alleged victim did not wish to have sexual contact and told Ryan to stop multiple times. However, Ryan allegedly ignored her request.

Investigators said the alleged victim told Ryan after the incident that she was not okay with what he had done.

"The Victim said the Defendant said he was sorry and started to cry," the documents read. "The Victim went into her bedroom and locked the door while the defendant slept on the couch."

The alleged victim recorded a conversation with Ryan the next morning in which he agreed that he "raped" her, according to the documents.

He made "verbal admissions" to the assault "even after the victim told him to stop multiple times" during an interview with officials after his Miranda warning was read.

Ryan is the only living child of Lori Vallow Daybell, who was accused of killing two of her children following their disappearances in 2019.

She and her husband Chad Daybell have been charged in Idaho for the murders of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Lori and Chad Daybell adopted doomsday-themed beliefs that involved communicating with other realms and the existence "zombies" in 2018, and used the unusual religious ideologies to justify their killings, prosecutors have alleged.

Both Lori and Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty.

