Lori Vallow claims ‘no one was murdered’ as she breaks silence for first time in bizarre sentencing statement

A sobbing Lori Vallow read out a Bible quote at her sentencing hearing as she broke her silence for the first time over the horrific murders of her two children and her lover’s wife.

In a bizarre statement, she claimed that “no one was murdered in this case” – including her murdered children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow and “her friend” Tammy Daybell.

“Jesus knows that no one was murdered in this case,” she said.

She claimed that she has had “many communications” from people in heaven.

“Because of these communications I know for a fact that my children are happy,” she said.

The 50-year-old convicted killer appeared in Fremont County Courthouse in Idaho on Monday morning to be sentenced for the murders of her two youngest children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and conspiracy to murder her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.

Sitting slouched cross-legged at the defence table, Vallow kept her head down and refused to look her victims’ devastated family members in the eyes as they gave heartwrenching impact statements to the court and as prosecutors asked that she spent the rest of her life behind bars with no chance of parole.

In a defence statement, Vallow’s attorney John Thomas asked the judge to give her “hope” that the “most hated woman in America” could one day be free from prison.

Following the statements, Vallow was asked if she had a statement to make.

In a bombshell move, she addressed the court – giving her first comments ever about the murders of the three victims.

Vallow claimed that she “died” when she gave birth to her daughter Tylee and from then on, she knew she had been to heaven.

She went on to claim that Tammy was “my friend” and that the 49-year-old woman – who was murdered in her bed – had visited her since her killing.

JJ has visited her too, she claimed, saying that he told her “you didn’t do anything wrong mom”.