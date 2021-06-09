Lori Vallow to be committed to mental health facility, judge orders

Elisha Fieldstadt
·1 min read

Lori Vallow, who is charged with murder in the deaths of her two children, was ordered by a judge Tuesday to be committed to a mental health facility.

In May, Vallow was declared mentally unfit to stand trial for separate concealment of evidence charges she faces.

A hearing for the state to contest the findings was scheduled for June 16, but prosecutors filed a withdrawal of contest on Friday, according to an order of commitment.

Vallow will be committed to the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare "for care and treatment at an appropriate facility" for no more than 90 days, the order said.

Her mental condition will be evaluated at the beginning of her treatment and periodically throughout, according to the order. Progress reports will include whether she is fit to proceed in the case.

Vallow was evaluated for competency in March, according to an Idaho judge's order last month to stay the case. A psychologist performed the assessment, which "determined that at this time, the defendant is not competent to proceed, and recommends restorative treatment," Judge Steven Boyce wrote in the order.

The ruling could influence the murder case against her.

Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, were indicted last month on first-degree murder charges and other counts in the deaths of her children. Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan were 7 and 16 respectively when they were last seen in September 2019.

Multiple people close to Vallow have raised red flags about her bizarre doomsday beliefs and mental state.

