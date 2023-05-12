Lori Vallow convicted of murdering her 2 children, conspiring to kill husband’s ex-wife

Lori Vallow has been convicted of killing her two children and conspiring to kill her husband’s ex-wife.

The “cult mom,” whose missing children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, captivated the nation nearly four years ago, sat silently as she listened to the jury’s verdict Friday afternoon in Boise, Idaho. The panel deliberated for nearly seven hours before finding her guilty on all seven charges brought against her, including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft.

Vallow, 49, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. The death penalty was ruled out earlier in the case.

Vallow’s fifth husband, Chad Daybell, is also charged with murder in connection with the deaths of Tylee, JJ and his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell. He has pleaded not guilty and will be tried at a later date.

At trial, Vallow’s defense team presented no witnesses to support their case. On the other side, prosecutors called more than 60 people to the stand during the month-long trial.

Though various mysterious deaths had been connected to Vallow in the past, she first landed on authorities’ radar after Tylee, 16, and JJ, 7, were reported missing in late 2019.

Vallow’s brother, Alex Cox, had fatally shot her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in July 2019, but Cox claimed self-defense and investigators did not pursue criminal charges. Cox died months later from a blood clot.

In November 2019, two weeks after Tammy Daybell died and while Tylee and JJ were still missing, Lori and Chad got married in Hawaii.

By January 2020, cops gave Vallow two weeks to prove Tylee and JJ were still alive. When she did not, cops arrested her in Hawaii and charged her with deserting the children and obstructing the investigation.

Tylee and JJ’s remains were found in June 2020 on Daybell’s ranch in Rexburg, Idaho. Authorities continued unraveling a long trail of evidence that included Vallow and Daybell’s concerning doomsday beliefs.

Before he was killed, Charles Vallow had filed for divorce from Lori. In the filing, he claimed Lori believed she was a god assigned “to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ’s second coming in July 2020″ and threatened to kill him if he got in the way.

Throughout the summer of 2019, Vallow and Daybell exchanged text messages about supposed evil spirits inhabiting Tylee and JJ’s bodies. While discussing Tylee in July 2019, Daybell told Vallow he’d “turned up the pain to 10 and placed a spiritual virus in her.”

The couple also talked about the children becoming “zombies” and spoke of other people with evil spirits in them, including their respective exes.

Investigators found Tylee’s DNA on a pickaxe on Chad Daybell’s Idaho ranch, though her remains had been butchered to the point that medical examiners couldn’t determine her exact cause of death.

JJ’s remains were found inside a plastic bag, and he had duct tape over his mouth. The coroner determined he died by asphyxiation.

Tammy Daybell had been found dead at her home in October 2019. Her death was initially ruled natural, and her family refused an autopsy. But as allegations swirled around Vallow and Chad Daybell, authorities exhumed her body and determined she died by asphyxiation as well.

Nearly a year after Tylee and JJ’s bodies were found, Vallow and Daybell were charged with murder in May 2021. Judge Steven Boyce attempted to keep their case together, even after Vallow was initially ruled unfit to stand trial.

However, after her mental competency was “restored,” Vallow refused to waive her right to a speedy trial. Boyce split the case in March 2023, as Daybell and his attorneys asked for more time to plan his defense.

After the state laid out its extensive case, Vallow and her attorneys had no response.

“After consulting with my client, we don’t believe the state has proven its case, so the defense rests,” defense attorney Jim Archibald told the court on Tuesday.