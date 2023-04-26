Lori Vallow Daybell’s 7-year-old son died by asphyxiation, medical examiner says

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic language about the deaths of children.

Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow — a high-energy 7-year-old boy with a goofy smile — died from asphyxiation because of a plastic bag over his head and duct tape over his mouth, Chief Forensic Pathologist Garth Warren said during his testimony Wednesday.

Authorities said they believe Lori Vallow Daybell killed, encouraged or commanded someone else to kill her children, JJ and his 17-year-old sister, Tylee Ryan, according to the indictment.

The children were found dead in shallow graves on the Salem, Idaho, property owned by Chad Daybell, Vallow Daybell’s husband. The Daybells have been charged with first-degree murder in the children’s deaths, along with three counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

Warren, who works with the Ada County Coroner’s Office, said he performed a four-hour autopsy on JJ on June 11, 2020 — two days after the children’s bodies were found.

JJ had a scratch on the left side of his neck, which Warren said was a “red flag.” He noted that while he couldn’t say for certain what caused the scratch, he said he wondered whether JJ was trying to get the bag off his head.

Warren also noted that JJ’s body was in a state of decomposition, and that he had bruising to his forearms from being bound with duct tape. Rexburg Police Det. Ray Hermosillo, who was on the scene when the children’s bodies were found, said JJ’s body was found wrapped in a black trash bag and his hands and feet were bound with duct tape, according to his April 11 testimony.

Layers of duct tape were also found across JJ’s face, according to autopsy photos presented in court. Once the duct tape was removed, a white garbage bag — which had a red drawstring and is commonly used in a kitchen trashcan — was left around JJ’s head.

Hermosillo said in court that he was present during the autopsy. When the tape was removed, he said authorities were able to identify the little boy in red pajamas.

“It was easy to identify that little boy as the one we had been looking for,” Hermosillo said.