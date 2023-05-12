Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of murdering children, found guilty by Idaho jury

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Lori Vallow Daybell, an Idaho mother whose children’s disappearance and fringe religious beliefs garnered national attention, has been found guilty of the first-degree murders of two of her children.

After six weeks of the criminal trial and seven hours of deliberation, the 12-person jury convicted the 49-year-old from Rexburg of all six felony counts. That includes three counts of conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft for stealing Social Security and child care benefits after her kids’ deaths. She faces up to life in prison.

“No one here is charged because of their religious beliefs,” Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood said during his closing argument Thursday. “They are charged for using those religious beliefs for the purpose of murder.”

Three years ago, authorities found the remains of 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan buried in shallow graves on the property of Chad Daybell, Vallow Daybell’s husband. Prosecutors in the indictment said the Daybells espoused religious beliefs “for the purpose of justifying” or encouraging the homicides.

To convict Vallow Daybell of the first-degree murder charges of JJ and Tylee, the jury needed to conclude that she killed, encouraged or commanded someone else to kill her children.

A trial date hasn’t been set for Chad Daybell — who’s also charged with the first-degree murder of Tammy Daybell — but his trial could occur in June 2024. Cox died of natural causes in 2019.