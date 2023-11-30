Lori Vallow Daybell back in Arizona to face more charges after extradition from Idaho

Lori Vallow Daybell has been extradited from Idaho to Phoenix, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Vallow Daybell started serving a life sentence in Idaho in August after being convicted of murdering her daughter and son, in a case that landed her the nickname "Doomsday Mom." A former friend testified that Vallow Daybell said she thought her kids were zombies.

Sgt. Monica Bretado, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, said deputies traveled to Pocatello, Idaho, on Monday to take custody of and extradite Vallow.

"Deputies from the extradition detail … traveled by vehicle, as it was determined weather conditions could impede seamless transfer due to potential air travel complications," Bretado said.

The deputies arrived back in Maricopa County with Vallow Daybell after midnight on Thursday, and she was booked into the Sheriff's Office's Intake, Transfer and Release jail located on South 28th Drive in Phoenix.

Bretado said Vallow Daybell will stay in the custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office will assume prosecution. Maricopa County prosecutors have expressed interest in charging Vallow Daybell in relation to the death in Chandler of her ex-husband, Charles Vallow, and a shooting of one of Vallow Daybell's relatives, Brandon Boudreaux, in Gilbert.

"Pursuing criminals and bringing them to justice is what we do, and we're very good at it," Sheriff Paul Penzone said of the extradition in a statement.

On Thursday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference about Vallow Daybell at noon.

