Lori Vallow-Daybell hearing - live: ‘Doomsday cult mom’ accused of killing children to appear in court

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell will both appear in court in Idaho on Tuesday in preparation for a trial in the “Doomsday cult mom” case.

The pair were charged in May 2021 for conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, following their dissapeatance in September 2019.

Their bodies were found in June 2020 on Mr Daybell’s property, leading to an investigation into the pair, who allegedly fell into religious beliefs around a “Doomsday cult”.

Mr Daybell is also accused of his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell’s, death, which took place weeks before the Vallow-Daybell marriage in October 2019. Ms Vallow is similarly facing charges for her ex-husband, Charles Vallow’s, death.

The pair have previously pleaded not guilty and Ms Vallow was recently ruled fit to stand trial after being committed to a mental health facility in Idaho.

Recap: What are the pair charged with?

11:26 , Gino Spocchia

Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell were charged with the murders of Tylee and JJ in May 2021, almost one year after their bodies were discovered on the Daybell property in June 2020.

The children had not been seen since September 2019, just one month after Ms Vallow moved with them from Arizona to Idaho to be with Mr Daybell. Family members then raised the alarm in November.

After refusing to present the children to authorities, Ms Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in January 2020 on charges of desertion and Mr Daybell was also arrested following the discovery of remains.

Meanwhile, Tammy Daybell was found dead on 19 October 2019.

The couple are each charged in Idaho with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of the two children, and separately in the death of Tammy, as Rachel Sharp and Justin Vallejo report.

Everything we know about the case

11:05 , Gino Spocchia

The latest chapter of the ‘Doomsday cult mom’ saga is about to begin on Tuesday morning as Lori Vallow is scheduled to appear in court for her arraignment for the murder of her two children.

It comes after her case was put on hold last year after she was ruled mentally unfit to stand trial.

She was however back behind bars last week, paving the way for prosecutors to move forward with the case and try the couple together. Chad Daybell is also due in court in St Anthony, Idaho’s, Fremont County courthouse.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp and Justin Vallejo explain everything we know about the case so far, below:

11:00 , Gino Spocchia

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell hearing in Idaho on Tuesday.