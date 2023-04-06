Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder trial is underway in Boise. Here’s a timeline of the case

On Dec. 20, 2019, the news broke that two Idaho children were missing — and they had been for months.

The Rexburg Police Department, in a news release, announced that 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow had disappeared, and authorities had begun trying to locate the children in late November after extended family, who lived outside of Idaho, reached out to officials with concerns.

It wasn’t until June 2020 that police located the remains of JJ and Tylee, and roughly 11 months later prosecutors charged Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, in their deaths. The Daybells also eventually were charged with felonies in the death of Chad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.

Here are some highlights of the case over the past four years.

Dec. 20, 2019: It was publicly announced by the Rexburg Police Department that 7-year-old JJ and 16-year-old Tylee were missing, and neither of the children had been seen since September. Less than two weeks later the Rexburg Police Department issues an additional news release asking the Daybells to “do the right thing and come forward.”

“This entire investigation could have been avoided if Lori and Chad had simply been honest with law enforcement,” then-Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman said in a news release.

Tylee and JJ remains were located on Chad Daybell’s property in Salem, Idaho.

Feb. 20, 2020: Lori Vallow Daybell was arrested and then subsequently charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors in Hawaii. By early March she was extradited back to Rexburg and booked into the Madison County Jail.

June 9, 2020: Police located two sets of remains — later identified as Tylee and JJ — on Chad Daybell’s property in Salem, Idaho. He was arrested on several felonies and booked into the Fremont County Jail.

“It is not the outcome we would have hoped for,” Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said in a release announcing the children’s deaths. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of JJ and Tylee.”

May 24, 2021: The Daybells were indicted on several felonies, including first-degree murder in the children’s deaths and conspiracy to commit murder.

Story continues

Chad Daybell was also charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in the death of Tammy Daybell. Lori was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in Tammy’s death.

Tammy Daybell

June 24, 2021: Lori Daybell was indicted by an Arizona grand jury on a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. He was shot and killed in July 2019 by her brother, Alex Cox — who died from a blood clot in December 2019.

Cox claimed it was self-defense, but authorities now believe he and Vallow Daybell conspired to kill him.

March 3, 2023: Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce ruled to sever Chad Daybell’s and Lori Daybell’s cases. This partly happened after new DNA evidence, specifically a hair sample, was turned over. Chad Daybell’s jury trial has not been set.

Over a 100 potential jurors have made their way into the Ada County Courthouse since Monday as attorneys search for their 18-person jury panel.

April 3, 2023: The potential 10-week trial for Lori Daybell began at the Ada County Courthouse. Boyce, along with the prosecution and defense, began the process of whittling down a pool of 1,800 potential jurors to 18 people — 12 jurors and six alternates. Since Monday, the court has heard from roughly 100 jurors.

Jurors have mainly been excused because of work, time constraints and concerns that they would be biased because of media coverage.

“We need to find jurors who don’t know that much about the case,” Boyce said during the selection process.

READ MORE: Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder trial begins Monday in Boise. Here’s what you should know.